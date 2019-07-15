Wesley Taylor Brings FINALLY, A SHOW ABOUT ME to Signature Theatre

Jul. 15, 2019  

Wesley Taylor is going solo at the Signature Theatre this summer!

Taylor, most recently seen in Alice By Heart, and previously on Broadway in Spongebob Squarepants, will bring "finally, a show about me" to the Arlington, Virginia venue August 2-3.

The show is described as "a self-indulgent timeline from his attention-starved youth to grown-up Wes."

Taylor will weave a variety of songs with hilarious stories of adolescence, telling the tale of how his "precocious, ambitious and arrogant" younger self got him to where he is today. Hear about all the bumps along to way, along with an insider industry story or two, as Wesley earned his PhD in show business.

