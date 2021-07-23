Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Weekly Roundup: Our Top Ten Theater TikToks of the Week - Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Patinkin, Leslie Grace & More!

Check out our top TikToks of the week!

Jul. 23, 2021  

To all theater people out there who have suddenly found themselves spending endless amounts of time scrolling through TikTok... you are not alone!

If you are a fellow theater nerd looking for the most amusing theater-related TikToks, look no further!

We're rounding up our top ten favorite theater TikToks from this week!

Kristin Chenoweth

Mandy Patinkin

Laurie Hernandez

@lauriehernandez_

do what you will with this, can you tell I'm bored? ##hamilton

a?? Original Sound - Unknown

Company

Orfeh

@official_orfeh

Here's a "never before" you might love?a??i?? ##legallyblonde ##somuchbetter ##fypシ ##pauleetesingselle ##foryou ##ornmore @jammyprod @laurabellbundy ??

a?? So Much Better - Laura Bell Bundy & 'Legally Blonde' Ensemble

Leslie Grace

@savedbythedels

@savedbythedels

don't look at my body pls i do not wish to be perceived ##fyp ##broadway ##musicaltheatre ##theatrekid ##legallyblonde ##breakup

a?? So Much Better - Laura Bell Bundy & 'Legally Blonde' Ensemble

@matticawood

@thicccy_vicky

emmelineblythe

From This Author Chloe Rabinowitz