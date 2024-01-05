Watch: See Eden Espinosa in the Official Music Video for 'Woman Is' From LEMPICKA

Performances begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Lempicka

 Lempicka, the sweeping new musical portrait celebrating the gripping true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, will open on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre (220 W 48th St). Eden Espinosa, who originated the titular role in critically acclaimed performances at Williamstown Theatre Festival and La Jolla Playhouse, will star in the production. Performances begin on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 ahead of an official opening night on Sunday, April 14, 2024. 

See Eden Espinosa in the official music video for 'Woman Is' below!

Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, Lempicka features book, lyrics, and original concept by Carson Kreitzer, book and music by Matt Gould, and choreography by Raja Feather Kelly.

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.

The creative team for Lempicka includes Tony Award nominee Riccardo Hernández (scenic design), Tony Award winner Paloma Young (costume design), two-time Tony Award winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski and Justin Stasiw (sound design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), Academy Award winner Mia Neal (hair and wig design), Remy Kurs (music supervision), Charity Wicks (music direction), Cian McCarthy (orchestrations), Peter Duchan (creative consultant), and The Telsey Office (casting). Cody Renard Richard serves as the Production Stage Manager.







