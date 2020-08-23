Watch Rachel Bay Jones In Concert Tonight With Seth Rudetsky
Get tickets for Rachel Bay Jones and Seth Rudetsky LIVE in concert tonight!
Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. Presented by Mark Cortale the series premiered ten years ago and is currently housed in more than a dozen major venues worldwide. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers.
Tonight Rachel Bay Jones will join the series! She is best known for originating the role of 'Heidi Hansen' in the Original Broadway Cast of Dear Evan Hansen, and received a Tony Award®, Emmy Award, Grammy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, and Drama League Nomination for her performance.
Get Tickets
She can currently be seen on the hit ABC series "Modern Family," CBS' "God Friended Me," and in the feature film Ben Is Back, opposite Julia Roberts. She stars in the upcoming feature film Critical Thinking, directed by and opposite John Leguizamo.
Additional Broadway credits include Pippin, Hair, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown. Off-Broadway & Regional/National Tour include Dear Evan Hansen (Drama Desk Nomination) at Second Stage, First Daughter Suite at The Public Theater, Hello Again, A Christmas Story, Pippin, Sylvia, and The King and I. On television, Rachel recently appeared on NBC's "Law & Order: SVU," ABC's "The Family," and the FX series "Louie."
She is currently touring her new solo concert series Something Beautiful, and her debut solo album ShowFolk can be purchased on iTunes and Amazon.
