Beverley Knight and Billy Porter Will Host the 2025 Olivier Awards

Beverley Night and Billy Porter will host this year's Olivier Awards, set to be presented this April. Showcasing the best of London's world-leading theatre industry the star-studded ceremony will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 6 April.

Herself a three-time Olivier Award nominee, Beverley Knight won in 2023 for her role in Sylvia and is soon to make her professional play debut in Marie and Rosetta at the Rose Theatre and Chichester Festival Theatre.

International star of stage and screen, Billy Porter is a Primetime Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, currently starring in the multi-Olivier Award-winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the West End.

Highlights from the ceremony will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on the evening of the event.

Beverley Knight said, “I am so chuffed to be hosting this year's Olivier Awards! I'm even more excited to be hosting alongside Billy Porter who is a phenomenal talent. It is an honour to be asked to hold the reins of such an important and prestigious night of celebrating theatre.”

Billy Porter said, “I am thrilled and honoured to host the Olivier Awards alongside the fantastic Beverley Knight. I'm so grateful for the warm welcome from the London theatre community, and am looking forward to a magnificent evening!”

First established in 1976, this year marks the 40th Olivier Awards since celebrated actor Sir Laurence Olivier gave his name to the ceremony in 1984. Returning to the creative team are Anthony Van Laast, choreographer of hit West End shows MAMMA MIA! and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, for a third year as Creative Show Director, alongside renowned conductor and arranger Gareth Valentine (Wicked, Cats, Miss Saigon) for the second year, with orchestrator Mark Cumberland and lighting designer Ben Cracknell.

Public tickets for the Olivier Awards 2025 are now on sale exclusively to Mastercard cardholders via priceless.com.

