Watch Live on BWW: JIM CARUSO's CAST PARTY with Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung & More!

The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret. Tonight's episode includes performances by Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Veronica Swift, Mark Carroll, Gary Burr, Georgia Middleman, Jennifer DeLucy, Travis Cloer, and Jana Jackson.

Watch live here!

In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole, Constantine Maroulis, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Clint Holmes, Cooper Alan, Amanda Green, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights one high school or college student who, due to worldwide school closings, has been shut out of their spring musical or senior recital.

For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You