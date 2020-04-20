Watch Live on BWW: JIM CARUSO's CAST PARTY with Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung & More!
The mother of all open mic night/variety shows has taken to to the web, and it's required watching for lovers of Broadway, jazz and cabaret. Tonight's episode includes performances by Kate Baldwin, Telly Leung, Veronica Swift, Mark Carroll, Gary Burr, Georgia Middleman, Jennifer DeLucy, Travis Cloer, and Jana Jackson.
Watch live here!
In the first few episodes of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," stars like Melissa Manchester, Dave Koz, Jane Monheit, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole, Constantine Maroulis, Jessica Vosk, Peter Cincotti, Julie Halston, Erich Bergen, Victoria Shaw, Billy Stritch, Ty Herndon, Clint Holmes, Cooper Alan, Amanda Green, and Max von Essen have served up musical performances via livestream from their homes. The Monday night show also spotlights one high school or college student who, due to worldwide school closings, has been shut out of their spring musical or senior recital.
For seventeen years, host Jim Caruso has played equal parts showman, maestro, wizard, concierge and positive force for musical good with his "Cast Party" every Monday at Birdland in New York City. With the club shuttered due to the pandemic, Caruso has wasted no time in storming YouTube, thanks to the technical know-how of producer Ruby Locknar.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda shared an update on Instagram about Nick, who is now on day 18 of being sedated. Nick has had issues in his right leg with clotting, and gettin... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full DISNEY ON BROADWAY Benefit Concert
The stream of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' benefit concert celebrating Disney on Broadway's 25th anniversary will air tonight, April 17, 2020, a... (read more)
All-Female JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Releases Concept Album, Starring Morgan James, Shoshana Bean, Cynthia Erivo, and More!
In January of 2017, a powerful group of female performers came together for a sold-out concert of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Supe... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo Sings 'Music of the Night'
Ramin Karimloo has shared a video of himself singing 'Music of the Night' accompanied by Joe Kwon, the cellist in The Avett Brothers, and more!... (read more)
VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Joins Her Grandson For a TikTok Dance Over FaceTime
Dame Judi Dench has taken up a new hobby while in quarantine - TikTok!... (read more)
When Could Broadway Re-Open? 'We're Probably Looking at September or Later'
Shortly after the Broadway League updated the terms of the Broadway shutdown last week (currently extended to June 7), Governor Cuomo made a statement... (read more)