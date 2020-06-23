Watch Lea Salonga &. Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series.

Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Lea Salonga will headline a live concert this weekend, June 28th at 9 AM ET with a replay of the concert will also be available to watch one time only at 8 PM ET!

Check out some of our favorite performances of Lea's below!

In this clip, Lea sings Higher from Allegiance, which played Broadway in 2015.

In this clip, Lea sings On My Own in the Les Miserables 10th Anniversary Concert.



In this clip, Lea sings I'd Give My Life For You from Miss Saigon, for which she won a Tony Award.



Watch Lea sing Reflection, from Mulan.



In this clip, Lea sings A Whole New World with friend Darren Criss.



In this clip watch Lea Sing from Les Miserables with Seth Rudetsky on the keys!



Watch Lea sing Burn from Hamilton!



Multiple award-winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renowned across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".

Currently, Lea serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" including the ratings juggernaut "The Voice Kids". Mitoy Yonting, a member of Team Lea, was named the first season winner.

Lea's 2019 The Human Heart Tour saw sold-out audiences and record-breaking sales across North America and the United Kingdom. On Broadway, Lea most recently starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of Once on This Island as the Goddess of Love, Erzulie. The show's return to the Broadway stage earned a Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical" and also garnered Lea and the cast a Grammy nomination for "Best Musical Theater Album."

In the fall of 2015 Lea began her critically acclaimed run as Kei Kimura in the Broadway production of Allegiance. The musical, inspired and developed by legendary actor George Takei, tells the story of a Japanese American family forced into an internment camp during World War II. Lea garnered a Craig Noel nomination for Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical for her performance in the Old Globe production and can be heard on the show's original cast album. Following this, Lea made a guest appearance on the hit CW television show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

Lea has toured all over the world, performing sold out concerts in such locations as the Sydney Opera House, 02 Arena, Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, Singapore's Esplanade , Kuala Lumpur Convention Center, Hong Kong Cultural Center ), Queen Sirikit Convention Center in Bangkok and Carnegie Hall in New York.She was also the first artist to sell out two shows at Brigham Young University's deJong Concert Hall in Provo, Utah since The Kings Singers in 2009.

