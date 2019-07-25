Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit Presents 89th Annual Fall Showcase

Summer will be coming to a close in a few weeks, but art fans know that means the return of one of New York City's great FREE art events - the Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit (WSOAE)! The 89th annual Fall Show begins Labor Day weekend, August 31, September 1 & 2, and continues the following weekend, September 7 and 8. Stroll the sidewalks around Washington Square Park and check out original works by nearly 100 artists and craft artisans in all mediums. Everything from painting, photography, jewelry, glass, woodworking, ceramics and mixed media will be on display and on sale directly from the artists themselves. There's something for everyone at this vibrant event!

Artists from all around the New York Metropolitan area are featured along with artists from other parts of the U.S. and even international participants. The event is a juried show and all registered artists are eligible in several award categories by medium as well as a "Best In Show" award.

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit is a twice-a-year sidewalk show which takes place each spring and fall. Attendees are a diverse cosmopolitan mix including art lovers, tourists, faculty and students from the area's many schools and professionals.

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit takes place on University Place starting at East 13thStreet and continuing south along the east side of Washington Square Park to West 3rdStreet. The southern end of the show encompasses Schwartz Plaza (aka Bobkin Lane) between NYU's Shimkin Hall and Bobst Library.

Originating from humble beginnings in 1931, artists and friends Jackson Pollock and Willem De Kooning sold a few of their paintings from the sidewalk near Washington Square Park in order to make some much needed extra cash. The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit has since grown to become a beloved New York City art institution.

Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit, Inc. - Fall Show - www.WSOAE.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You