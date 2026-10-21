Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2026- First Look at Billy Crystal in 860 and More

Photos: The Drama League Honors Tom Kirdahy at Drama At The Disco: Vol. 3

by Jennifer Broski

The Drama League presented “DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 3: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT” honoring 2026 Arts Ally Award honoree, Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press

by Bruce Glikas

Here There Are Blueberries will begin next month at the Barrymore Theatre. Ahead of the show's first performance, the cast and creative team met the press, including Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and more. Check out photos here!. (more...)