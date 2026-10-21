Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 21, 2026- First Look at Billy Crystal in 860 and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Wake up and catch up with all the Broadway buzz from yesterday! We've got an exciting day ahead with first photos of Billy Crystal in his new one-man show 860, plus the latest Broadway grosses with Hamilton leading the pack and Other Desert Cities opening strong. We're also taking a closer look at Here There Are Blueberries heading to Broadway, plus exciting announcements including casting for Lin-Manuel Miranda's Warriors, Tilda Swinton's return to the stage, and so much more. Let's dive in!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Wednesday, October 21
860 opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Thursday, October 22
The Imaginary Invalid opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Photos: First Look at Billy Crystal in 860 on Broadway
Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, directed by Scott Ellis, is now playing at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Get a first look at Crystal on stage!
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/18/26 - HAMILTON Leads Grosses, OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens Strong
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 10/18/2026.
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Video: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Is Bringing History Into Focus on Broadway
Here There Are Blueberries is headed to Broadway! The acclaimed play by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich will open at the Barrymore Theatre this fall, bringing its thought-provoking true story to Broadway audiences for a limited engagement. Watch in this video as the company discusses bringing Here There Are Blueberries to Broadway, welcoming new cast members, and the conversations they hope the play will inspire.
|Must Watch
|Video: Inside Rehearsals For IN THE HEIGHTS at New York City Center
by Michael Major
Take a first look inside rehearsals for In the Heights at New York City Center. Watch videos of the cast of the upcoming gala presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical perform '96,000' and 'When You're Home.'. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: The Drama League Honors Tom Kirdahy at Drama At The Disco: Vol. 3
Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press
|Industry Insights
Amber Gray, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and More Will Lead Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis' WARRIORS
by Stephi Wild
Initial casting has been announced for Warriors, the new musical with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis, coming to Broadway next year! Find out who is starring in the show here.. (more...)
THE WILDERNESS Wins Soho Theatre's Verity Bargate Award
by Stephi Wild
Philippa Lawford's THE WILDERNESS has been named the winner of Soho Theatre's biennial Verity Bargate Award. The play will receive a full London production at the theatre.. (more...)
Broadway Contributed $21 Billion to New York City Economy in 2024-25 Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway contributed $21 billion to New York City’s economy during the 2024-25 season, according to a new analysis from the Broadway League. Most of that activity was driven by Broadway Tourists.. (more...)
ROYO Expands Leadership to Develop New Musicals and Plays
by Stephi Wild
British theatrical company ROYO announced senior hires including Pippa Hill from the Royal Shakespeare Company as Development Producer and Gemma Beagley as Group Finance Director, bolstering its slate of new work across London, New York, and touring productions.. (more...)
John N. Hart Joins LOCH NESS: A New Musical Producing Team
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Five-time Tony Award-winning producer John N. Hart has joined the producing team of LOCH NESS, a Broadway-aimed new musical set to premiere at Two River Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey.. (more...)
Primary Stages Adds Four Members to Board of Directors
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Primary Stages has added new Board members. The Board represents a passionate group of theater-lovers committed to advancing Primary Stages' mission 'to inspire, support, produce, and share the art of playwriting.'. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by A.A. Cristi
The new musical based on Matthew Quick's novel features an original score by A Great Big World and a book by four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice, with direction by Jessica Stone.. (more...)
Tilda Swinton to Make New York Stage Debut in MAN TO MAN Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton will return to the stage for the first time in 40 years in Manfred Karge's MAN TO MAN at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway.. (more...)
Broadway Under the Stars Will Return to the Shops at Columbus Circle This Holiday Season
by Nicole Rosky
Today, The Shops at Columbus Circle announces the return of its signature “Holiday Under The Stars” celebration from November 9th, 2026 through January 3rd, 2027. The beloved installation will once again illuminate The Shops with 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, joined by a full season of free programming for New Yorkers and visitors alike. . (more...)
Bryan Cranston, Jean Smart, Noah Wyle and More to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL Staged Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Ed Asner Family Center will be present A CHRISTMAS CAROL, performed and streamed live from the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, starring Bryan Cranston, Jean Smart, Noah Wyle and more. . (more...)
Ariana Madix Extends Run in JUST IN TIME on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Emmy Award nominee Ariana Madix will extend her run as Connie Francis in JUST IN TIME on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre due to popular demand.. (more...)
DOWNSTATE Further Delays First Broadway Preview
by Stephi Wild
The previously-announced first preview of Downstate by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Bruce Norris, has been postponed once again due to illness within the company.. (more...)
Review: MURDER IN THE CATHEDRAL, Starring David Suchet
by Aliya Al-Hassan
The Orange Tree's Tom Littler is not afraid of variety. After staging a delightful and clever version of Love's Labour's Lost and Much Ado About Nothing, set in the grounds of a Richmond school, he has turned to T.S. Eliot’s 1936 verse drama, Murder In The Cathedral, set in the church opposite the theatre. With a star turn from veteran actor David Suchet, this thought-provoking production is as captivating as it is atmospheric.. (more...)
Bianca Marroquín Will Return to CHICAGO as Roxie Hart
by Stephi Wild
Bianca Marroquín returns to the role of Roxie Hart in Broadway's longest-running American musical at the Ambassador Theatre, bringing over 4,000 performances in the role.. (more...)
RENT Alumni Will Reunite For Panel at the Museum of Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Cast members and creatives from RENT will reunite at the Museum of Broadway on October 22, 2026, for a 30th-anniversary panel moderated by Dr. Kryss Shane, featuring personal stories and reflections on the musical's legacy.. (more...)
Daniel Kaluuya in GRASS and More Set for Park Avenue Armory 20th Anniversary Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Park Avenue Armory revealed its 2027 season featuring works by Philip Glass and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, with a world premiere play starring Daniel Kaluuya in his U.S. stage debut.. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS CD Signing With The Rescues to Take Place at Museum of Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Museum of Broadway will host a vinyl and CD signing event with THE RESCUES, the two-time Tony Award-nominated composers of THE LOST BOYS, in connection with Atlantic Records' physical release.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Andrew Scott
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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