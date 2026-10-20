Broadway Contributed $21 Billion to New York City Economy in 2024-25 Season

Broadway contributed $21 billion to New York City’s economy during the 2024-25 season, according to a new analysis from the Broadway League. Most of that activity was driven by Broadway Tourists, defined as non-NYC residents who say Broadway theatre is a very important factor in their decision to visit. Audience spending accounted for 81% of total impact.

The analysis found that the cost of producing a Broadway show is rising: the 44 new shows running during 2024-25 cost a total of $418 million to produce, a 39 percent increase since 2018-19 where there were 39 new shows, and total direct expenditures (production and operating costs) totaled $1.9 billion, an increase of 7 percent.

Additional findings from the report include:

Broadway remains a significant cultural attraction, pulling tourists into New York City. 79 percent of theatregoers from the NYC suburbs, 73 percent of domestic tourists outside of the metro area, and 59 percent of international tourists qualify as Broadway Tourists (non-NYC residents who say Broadway was very important in their decision to visit Manhattan).

Broadway Tourists spent nearly $12 billion on ancillary activity, a 22 percent increase in spending since 2018-19, with the largest spending on hotels and food and drink.

International visitors accounted for 19 percent of Broadway Tourists but contributed 42 percent of the total money brought into the city.

Broadway generated $979 million in taxes to New York City.

Despite running for 25 fewer performance weeks, total operating expenditures in 2024-25 were higher than 2018-19, totaling $1.4 billion.

In total, Broadway supported 114,600 full-time equivalent jobs in New York City, including direct Broadway employment and workers in other industries that benefit from Broadway-motivated visitors.

The complete reports, with additional facts, figures, data visualization, and methodology, is available for purchase online at https://www.broadwayleague.com/research/order-research-reports/.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 09 Hrs 34 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming