Broadway Contributed $21 Billion to New York City Economy in 2024-25 Season
the 44 new shows running during 2024-25 cost a total of $418 million to produce, a 39 percent increase since 2018-19 where there were 39 new shows.
Broadway contributed $21 billion to New York City’s economy during the 2024-25 season, according to a new analysis from the Broadway League. Most of that activity was driven by Broadway Tourists, defined as non-NYC residents who say Broadway theatre is a very important factor in their decision to visit. Audience spending accounted for 81% of total impact.
The analysis found that the cost of producing a Broadway show is rising: the 44 new shows running during 2024-25 cost a total of $418 million to produce, a 39 percent increase since 2018-19 where there were 39 new shows, and total direct expenditures (production and operating costs) totaled $1.9 billion, an increase of 7 percent.
Additional findings from the report include:
Broadway remains a significant cultural attraction, pulling tourists into New York City. 79 percent of theatregoers from the NYC suburbs, 73 percent of domestic tourists outside of the metro area, and 59 percent of international tourists qualify as Broadway Tourists (non-NYC residents who say Broadway was very important in their decision to visit Manhattan).
Broadway Tourists spent nearly $12 billion on ancillary activity, a 22 percent increase in spending since 2018-19, with the largest spending on hotels and food and drink.
International visitors accounted for 19 percent of Broadway Tourists but contributed 42 percent of the total money brought into the city.
Broadway generated $979 million in taxes to New York City.
Despite running for 25 fewer performance weeks, total operating expenditures in 2024-25 were higher than 2018-19, totaling $1.4 billion.
In total, Broadway supported 114,600 full-time equivalent jobs in New York City, including direct Broadway employment and workers in other industries that benefit from Broadway-motivated visitors.
The complete reports, with additional facts, figures, data visualization, and methodology, is available for purchase online at https://www.broadwayleague.com/research/order-research-reports/.
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