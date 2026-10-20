Photos: The Drama League Honors Tom Kirdahy at Drama At The Disco: Vol. 3
The special evening included performances by Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, and more.
Just yesterday, the Drama League presented “DRAMA AT THE DISCO VOL. 3: A DRAMA LEAGUE BENEFIT” honoring 2026 Arts Ally Award honoree, Tony and Olivier Award-winning producer Tom Kirdahy. Taking place at The Edison Rooftop, the evening featured a lineup of performances and appearances by Tony Award Winner Joshua Henry, Tony Award Winner Caissie Levy, Tony Award Winner Brandon Uranowitz, stage & screen star Jordan Fisher, Tony Award Nominee Joy Woods and more. Additionally, Tony Award-winning directors and Drama League alumni Alex Timbers and Lear deBessonet took the stage to present the award to Kirdahy.
Under the direction of Drama League Directors Project alum Nathaniel P. Claridad, this joy and dance-filled evening was dedicated to uplifting and amplifying the New York theater community and includes the annual presentation of The Drama League’s Arts Ally Award, bestowed upon an industry luminary who strengthens the foundation upon which the arts stand. The presentation to Tom Kirdahy was accompanied by special tribute performances during a seated two-course dinner.
The Steering Committee is led by co-chairs Mary Jain, Una Jackman, and Thomas M. Neff and members Bonnie Comley, Marguerite Steed Hoffman, Pam Hurst-Della Pietra, Peggy Koenig, Peter May, Fred Siegel, and Kumiko Yoshii.
The 2026 Drama League Board of Directors is led by Bonnie Comley (President), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Kumiko Yoshii (Vice President), Sarah Hutton (Vice President), Mary Jain (Vice President), Darin Oduyoye (Vice President), Irene Gandy (Secretary), Trish Chambers (Treasurer), Elena Araoz, Sydney Beers, Estefanía Fadul, Dana Harrel, Una Jackman, Jennifer Johnson-Blalock, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Anne Kauffman, Gwynn MacDonald, Michelle Martello, Arthur Pober, Frederic J. Siegel, and Panney Wei.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bevin Ross
Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Bonnie Comley
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Tom Kirdahy, Bevin Ross, Brandon Uranowitz
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