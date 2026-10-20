Bianca Marroquín Will Return to CHICAGO as Roxie Hart

Bianca Marroquín will return to the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago on Broadway beginning Monday, November 16 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Bianca Marroquín has played Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in the Broadway company of Chicago off-and-on with over 4,000 performances under her belt.

About Bianca Marroquín

Broadway credits include: Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly in Chicago the Musical (Ambassador Theatre, Schubert Theatre and National tour), In the Heights, and The Pajama Game. Other New York credits include: Anita in West Side Story(Carnegie Hall). Regional Theatre: And the World Goes Round, Bye Bye Birdie, Destiny of Desire, and Guys and Dolls. Mexico City credits include: Beauty and the Beast, Rent, The Phantom of the Opera, The Vagina Monologues, The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins. TV/Film: 'One Life to Live,' 'Mira Quien Baila,' 'Pequeños Gigantes,' 'Esperanza del Corazón,' 'Acapulco,' 'Fosse/ Verdon,' Half Brothers, Flesh and Blood. Helen Hayes Award for best actress in a Musical tour for Roxie Hart and IRNE award for best actress in Bye Bye Birdie for Rose Alvarez.

About Chicago

With a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Reece Weaver as Roxie Hart, Lissa deGuzman as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Matron 'Mama' Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Austin Dunn, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan and Elizabeth Yanick.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by DEFINE/Duncan Stewart, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

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