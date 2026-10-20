RENT Alumni Will Reunite For Panel at the Museum of Broadway

The Broadway musical RENT will take center stage at the Museum of Broadway on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 4:00 PM for a special 30th-anniversary Rent Alumni Panel bringing together members of the musical's extended family. Thirty years after RENT transformed Broadway and inspired generations of theatergoers, members of the musical's worldwide family will come together for a special panel at the Museum of Broadway.

#RENTStories The Podcast will present The RENT ALUMNI PANEL in honor of the 30th Anniversary. It will take place on Thursday, October 22, 2026, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at The Museum of Broadway, located at 145 West 45th Street in New York City.

It was coordinated by Neal Bennington, the podcast's Director of Photography to celebrate the artists, creatives, and performers who helped shape the musical's enduring legacy. The panel will be moderated by the podcast's co-host Dr. Kryss Shane, author, advocate, and devoted RENT fan! The panel promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the show that continues to inspire audiences around the world. The conversation will feature personal stories, behind-the-scenes memories, and reflections on the groundbreaking musical's lasting impact on Broadway and generations of theater lovers. Whether you've been a RENThead since the beginning or recently discovered the magic of RENT, join us at The Museum of Broadway, located at 145 West 45th Street in New York City, for an unforgettable afternoon celebrating 30 years of the musical!

Performers scheduled to appear include: Billy Aronson (RENT Original Concept and Additional Lyrics), Sharon Catherine Brown ('Benny' National Tour), Alison Burns (National Tour), Krysten Cummings (Toronto, Broadway Company, West End), Shaun Earl (Rent the Motion Picture, Broadway, 'Angel' and The Broadway National Tours), Adrienne Fishe (United States National Tour, Canadian Tour, Southeast Asian Tour), Kevin Gardner (United States National Tour 2004-2005), Trisha Jeffrey (Broadway Company, Final Broadway Closing Company, The Broadway Tour), Terrance Lamont (RENT in Concert - The Kennedy Center, Paper Mill Playhouse, The Muny), Lexi Lawson (The Broadway Farewell Tour), Caren Lyn Manuel (Broadway Company, Southeast Asian Tour, Broadway Farewell Tour, RENT Live! Soundtrack), Charlotte Odusanya (25th Anniversary Farewell Tour), Paul O'Keefe (Guitar & Keyboards, National Tour; Assistant Musical Director and Assistant Conductor - 20th Anniversary Tour), Kenna J. Ramsey ('Benny' National Tour & Broadway Company), Terita Redd ('Angel' National Tour), Julia Santana ('Benny' National Tour), Andy Señor Jr. (Broadway, Off-Broadway Revival, West End, Cuba), Christina Sajous (International/National Tour), Roger J. Stricker (Hair & Makeup Designer for the 'Benny' Tour and the Toronto Company), Angela Wendt (Costume Designer- Original Broadway Production, Off-Broadway Revival 2011, RENT Live! on Fox), Adam Wolfsdorf ('Benny' National Tour), Lisa Zinni (Costume Designer- Original Broadway Production, Off-Broadway Revival 2011, RENT Live! on Fox) . . . and more!

Free In Person Tickets/Live Stream tickets are available at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/rent-alumni-panel.

About #RentStories the Podcast

#RENTStories The Podcast hosted by Fredi Walker-Browne (Original Joanne in Rent) & co-host Dr. Kryss Shane, author, advocate, and devoted RENT fan! #RENTStories - The Podcast is an official podcast dedicated to the legacy of Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT and the fans whose lives it impacted. To subscribe and more information: https://rentstoriespodcast.com

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 16 Hrs 43 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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