Video: Inside Rehearsals For IN THE HEIGHTS at New York City Center
The new videos show Matte Martinez, Aaron James McKenzie, Jaci Calderon, Ashley De La Rosa, Linedy Genao, and more in rehearsal.
Take a first look inside rehearsals for In the Heights at New York City Center. Watch videos of the cast of the upcoming gala presentation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical perform "96,000" and "When You're Home."
The production runs from October 28 through November 15.
Leading the cast are Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Claudia), Jaci Calderon (Nina), Ashley De La Rosa (Vanessa), Linedy Genao (Daniela), Ishmael Gonzalez (Sonny), Ivan Hernandez (Kevin), Cedric Leiba Jr (Piragüero), Matte Martinez (Usnavi), Aaron James McKenzie (Benny), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Carla), and Veronica Vazquez-Jackson (Camila).
The cast also includes Gabi Campo, Adriel Flete, Amanda K. Lopez, Kate Louissaint, Ángel Lozada, Yani Marin, Alora Tonielle Martinez, Bianca Leticia Medina, Sael Antonio Nuñez, Cristian ''Chino'' Rodriguez, Kiki Rodriguez, SeQuoiia , Michael Anthony Sylvester, and Ricardo A. Zayas.
"96,000"
"When You're Home"
About In The Heights
Featuring music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Pulitzer Prize winner Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights blends hip-hop, Latin rhythms, and traditional Broadway sounds to tell a multigenerational story about family, ambition, and belonging.
The 2008 Tony Award-winning musical unfolds over three hot July days in New York City's Washington Heights as bodega owner Usnavi and his neighbors navigate the meaning of home in a rapidly changing neighborhood. Directed by David Mendizábal with Music Direction by Alejandro Senior and choreography by Mayte Natalio, this gala concert production underscores the show's lasting cultural resonance and introduces its story and score to a new generation of audiences. City Center's Annual Gala Production In the Heights opens October 28 for a special three-week-run through November 15, 2026.
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