Broadway Under the Stars Will Return to the Shops at Columbus Circle This Holiday Season

Today, The Shops at Columbus Circle announces the return of its signature “Holiday Under The Stars” celebration from November 9th, 2026 through January 3rd, 2027. The beloved installation will once again illuminate The Shops with 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, joined by a full season of free programming for New Yorkers and visitors alike.

Returning favorites "Broadway Under The Stars" and Jazz at Lincoln Center’s "WeBop Holiday Jazz Jam" are joined this year by three new additions: The Personalization Station, offering hand-calligraphed gift tags and custom embroidery; Family Holiday Storytime with POWERHOUSE Books; and Little Star Seekers, a festive scavenger hunt for young adventurers. A curated Holiday Gift Guide rounds out the season.

“‘Holiday Under The Stars’ has become a true New York City tradition, and we are thrilled to welcome guests back to the heart of New York for another season of lights, music and moments to share at Columbus Circle,” said Stephanie Fink, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Partnerships & Events for The Shops at Columbus Circle. “This year, we’re especially excited to introduce new experiences for families and gift-givers alike, from hand-calligraphed tags and custom embroidery at The Personalization Station to an exciting scavenger hunt for our youngest guests.”

This year’s holiday programming at The Shops at Columbus Circle includes:

Holiday Under The Stars

The iconic “Holiday Under The Stars” installation returns November 9th, 2026 through January 3rd, 2027, bringing festive brilliance to the heart of Manhattan. Featuring 300,000 twinkling lights and 44 illuminated stars, the display transforms the center into a dazzling kaleidoscope of color. In the Great Room, color-changing stars perform choreographed light shows every 30 minutes from 5PM to midnight, set against a backdrop of shimmering garlands. Additional glowing stars at the 58th and 60th Street entrances, along with sparkling photo moments throughout the center, offer guests a magical holiday experience from every angle.

Broadway Under The Stars

Live Broadway returns to the 2nd Floor Stage on Thursdays, November 12th & 19th and December 3rd, 10th & 17th, from 5PM to 6PM. Set amidst a stunning display of dazzling stars and festive décor, guests will enjoy free musical performances from renowned shows, as well as exclusive Q&As with cast members. This family-friendly tradition blends the magic of Broadway with holiday cheer in the heart of Manhattan. Past shows include, The Lion King, Aladdin, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), The Outsiders, Six, Maybe Happy Ending and more.

Jazz at Lincoln Center’s WeBop Holiday Jazz Jam

Families are invited to join WeBop, Jazz at Lincoln Center’s award-winning early-childhood education program, for interactive, holiday-themed live jazz performances. These festive and free shows invite young music lovers and their caregivers to swing and sing along with talented musicians right in The Shops during this engaging learning experience. Performances take place on the 2nd Floor Stage on Fridays, November 13th & 20th and December 11th & 18th, from 1:30PM to 2:15PM.

NEW: The Personalization Station

New this year, The Personalization Station adds an extra-special touch to gifts purchased at The Shops at Columbus Circle. Every Saturday from November 14th through December 19th, customers can receive beautifully hand-calligraphed gift tags, and every Sunday from November 15th through December 20th, customers can bring a gift item to be embroidered with a festive motif, a name, initials or a short word. Both services are available at The Personalization Station on the 2nd Floor from 12PM to 6PM.

NEW: Family Holiday Story Times

New this year, little ones and their families are invited to gather for cheerful holiday-themed story times hosted by POWERHOUSE Books. Taking place at 10AM on Saturdays, November 14th & 21st and December 5th, 12th & 19th, on the 2nd Floor Stage, each session features festive stories celebrating a range of holiday traditions, backgrounds and religions.

NEW: Little Star Seekers

New this year, young adventurers are invited on a festive scavenger hunt throughout The Shops at Columbus Circle. Guests can check in at Guest Services on the Ground Floor and recieve a passport to adventure, then follow the activities and answer questions throughout. Those who complete the journey will receive a holiday prize. Available November 9th through January 3rd, while supplies last.

Holiday Gift Guide

Find something special for everyone on your list with The Shops at Columbus Circle’s Holiday Gift Guide, featuring a curated selection of fashion, accessories, gourmet treats and limited-edition finds for every style and budget. Then, round out a day of holiday shopping with festive dining at The Shops & Restaurant & Bar Collection at Columbus Circle.

For more information on “Holiday Under The Stars” at The Shops at Columbus Circle, please visit HERE.

ABOUT THE SHOPS AT COLUMBUS CIRCLE

Developed by Related Companies, The Shops at Columbus Circle has served as the gateway to Central Park and Manhattan’s Upper West Side for more than 20 years. This iconic lifestyle and cultural destination is home to some of New York City’s most beloved chef-driven dining destinations, including Per Se and Masa, both Michelin-starred restaurants, as well as beloved concepts from Momofuku and Quality Branded; an array of fashion and lifestyle retailers; and public art icons “Adam and Eve” by renowned Artist Fernando Botero. The Shops and Restaurant and Bar Collection are the heart of Deutsche Bank Center which includes the celebrated performing arts space Jazz at Lincoln Center; the five-star Mandarin Oriental New York Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial offices; luxury residences offering unparalleled views; and more. For more information about The Shops at Columbus Circle, The Restaurant and Bar Collection and other special events please visit: https://www.theshopsatcolumbuscircle.com/

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