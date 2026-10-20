THE LOST BOYS CD Signing With The Rescues to Take Place at Museum of Broadway
The event will take place on Friday, October 30, at 12pm.
In connection with Atlantic Records’ release of the physical Vinyl and CD editions of THE LOST BOYS (Original Broadway Cast Recording) The Museum of Broadway will host a vinyl & CD signing event including performances with two-time Tony Award nominees The Rescues (composers/lyricists/co-orchestrators of THE LOST BOYS) on Friday, October 30, at 12pm.
RSVP here. The first 50 attendees in line will be admitted to the performance, with priority given to same day THE LOST BOYS or Museum of Broadway ticket holders and members.
The original Broadway cast recording will be available on CD and 2LP Black and Red Vinyl, with pre-orders available now HERE. The cast album is currently available on all digital streaming platforms HERE.
THE LOST BOYS (Original Broadway Cast Recording), is produced by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann) alongside Ethan Popp, recorded by Ian Kagey, and mixed by Richard Furch, the album features “Secret Comes Out,” “Now, Forever,” “Superpower” and “If We Make It Through the Night," plus more.
Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Michael moves to California with his younger brother Sam and their mother Lucy, he’s desperate to leave his old life behind and start fresh. A wild night out on the boardwalk finds him in the shadows of Santa Carla and brings him face-to-face with David, the magnetic leader of a local rock band. David and his bandmates offer Michael freedom, adventure, and the connection he’s been longing to find. But when the band’s dark secret finally comes out, Michael must decide how far he’s willing to go to belong.
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