Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/18/26 - HAMILTON Leads Grosses, OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens Strong

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/18/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: OTHER DESERT CITIES opened at the Hudson on 10/18. 860 is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 10/21.

THE IMAGINARY INVALID is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 10/22. A FEW GOOD MEN is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/29. WANTED began previews at the Jones and opens on 11/8. WANTED sold out the entire first week of performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre. 860 had 4 heavily comped press performances. Sherri Shepherd was scheduled to play three performances in ALADDIN last week: Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. She begins her first full 8-show week tonight.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 10/18/2026), 30 shows played on Broadway, with 259,164 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,963,816. The average ticket price was $131.05. This represents 1 more show than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 94.83%, with 259,164 of 273,297 available seats filled.

Attendance increased by 4.29% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 42, 2025), attendance decreased by 6.69%.

Overall grosses fell 3.76% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 11.06% ($33,963,816 vs. $38,189,430).

The average ticket price of $131.05 was $10.97 lower than last week and $6.45 lower than the same week last year ($137.50).

Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases

CHICAGO: $1,171,488 vs. $658,440 (+77.9% change)

MJ: $1,760,514 vs. $1,349,578 (+30.4% change)

OH, MARY!: $1,533,627 vs. $1,280,116 (+19.8% change)

HADESTOWN: $1,050,478 vs. $902,141 (+16.4% change)

& JULIET: $918,177 vs. $794,542 (+15.6% change)

Overall Capacity Utilization

This week: 94.8%. Same week last year: 91.1%. Change: Up 3.7 percentage points

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON: $2,777,340

THE LION KING: $2,017,873

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $1,817,584

MJ: $1,760,514

OH, MARY!: $1,533,627

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $428,094

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $439,922

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $640,859

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $763,674

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $788,296

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

A FEW GOOD MEN: $690,934

JUST IN TIME: $108,337

860: $94,574

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $32,558

PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $23,498

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $-997,203

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $-339,771

HAMILTON: $-313,294

THE LION KING: $-199,963

MJ: $-125,619

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $258.86

OTHER DESERT CITIES: $233.26

OH, MARY!: $214.79

JUST IN TIME: $182.51

A FEW GOOD MEN: $161.42

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $80.44

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $80.88

SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $88.87

ALADDIN: $94.38

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $94.98

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 102.8%

HAMILTON: 101.3%

CHICAGO: 101.3%

HADESTOWN: 100.4%

OTHER DESERT CITIES: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 74.5%

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 80.6%

SIX: THE MUSICAL: 85.5%

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 90.1%

THE IMAGINARY INVALID: 90.1%

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

A FEW GOOD MEN: 4412

860: 562

THE LOST BOYS: 507

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 361

& JULIET: 311

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

THE LION KING: -444

WICKED: -330

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: -269

THE GREAT GATSBY: -254

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: -196

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.