Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 10/18/26 - HAMILTON Leads Grosses, OTHER DESERT CITIES Opens Strong
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Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 10/18/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week: OTHER DESERT CITIES opened at the Hudson on 10/18. 860 is in previews at the Imperial and opens on 10/21.
THE IMAGINARY INVALID is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 10/22. A FEW GOOD MEN is in previews at the Beaumont and opens on 10/29. WANTED began previews at the Jones and opens on 11/8. WANTED sold out the entire first week of performances at the James Earl Jones Theatre. 860 had 4 heavily comped press performances. Sherri Shepherd was scheduled to play three performances in ALADDIN last week: Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. She begins her first full 8-show week tonight.
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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- A FEW GOOD MEN (100%)
- 860 (6.8%)
- & JULIET (3.8%)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (2.9%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (2.4%)
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY (1.8%)
- THE OUTSIDERS (1.8%)
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (1.8%)
- JUST IN TIME (1.1%)
- THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.1%)
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID (0.5%)
- HADESTOWN (0.4%)
- CHICAGO (0.2%)
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-4.5%)
- THE LION KING (-3.3%)
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-2.6%)
- WICKED (-2.3%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (-2.2%)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-2.1%)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (-1.3%)
- THE LOST BOYS (-1%)
- SCHMIGADOON! (-0.9%)
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY (-0.6%)
- HAMILTON (-0.2%)
- ALADDIN (-0.1%)
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-0.1%)
- OH, MARY! (-0.1%)
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This week (week ending 10/18/2026), 30 shows played on Broadway, with 259,164 tickets sold and a total gross of $33,963,816. The average ticket price was $131.05. This represents 1 more show than last week. Overall capacity utilization was 94.83%, with 259,164 of 273,297 available seats filled.
Attendance increased by 4.29% compared to last week. Compared to the same week last year (Week 42, 2025), attendance decreased by 6.69%.
Overall grosses fell 3.76% compared to last week. Year-over-year, grosses decreased by 11.06% ($33,963,816 vs. $38,189,430).
The average ticket price of $131.05 was $10.97 lower than last week and $6.45 lower than the same week last year ($137.50).
Year-over-Year: Top 5 Gross Increases
- CHICAGO: $1,171,488 vs. $658,440 (+77.9% change)
- MJ: $1,760,514 vs. $1,349,578 (+30.4% change)
- OH, MARY!: $1,533,627 vs. $1,280,116 (+19.8% change)
- HADESTOWN: $1,050,478 vs. $902,141 (+16.4% change)
- & JULIET: $918,177 vs. $794,542 (+15.6% change)
Overall Capacity Utilization
This week: 94.8%. Same week last year: 91.1%. Change: Up 3.7 percentage points
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- HAMILTON: $2,777,340
- THE LION KING: $2,017,873
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $1,817,584
- MJ: $1,760,514
- OH, MARY!: $1,533,627
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $428,094
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $439,922
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $640,859
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $763,674
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: $788,296
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- A FEW GOOD MEN: $690,934
- JUST IN TIME: $108,337
- 860: $94,574
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $32,558
- PARANORMAL ACTIVITY: $23,498
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $-997,203
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $-339,771
- HAMILTON: $-313,294
- THE LION KING: $-199,963
- MJ: $-125,619
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- HAMILTON: $258.86
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: $233.26
- OH, MARY!: $214.79
- JUST IN TIME: $182.51
- A FEW GOOD MEN: $161.42
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: $80.44
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: $80.88
- SCHOOL GIRLS; OR, THE AFRICAN MEAN GIRLS PLAY: $88.87
- ALADDIN: $94.38
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): $94.98
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- JUST IN TIME: 102.8%
- HAMILTON: 101.3%
- CHICAGO: 101.3%
- HADESTOWN: 100.4%
- OTHER DESERT CITIES: 100%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 74.5%
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK): 80.6%
- SIX: THE MUSICAL: 85.5%
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: 90.1%
- THE IMAGINARY INVALID: 90.1%
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- A FEW GOOD MEN: 4412
- 860: 562
- THE LOST BOYS: 507
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW: 361
- & JULIET: 311
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- THE LION KING: -444
- WICKED: -330
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: -269
- THE GREAT GATSBY: -254
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING: -196
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.
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