Video: HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Is Bringing History Into Focus on Broadway

Here There Are Blueberries is headed to Broadway! The acclaimed play by Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich will open at the Barrymore Theatre this fall, bringing its thought-provoking true story to Broadway audiences for a limited engagement. BroadwayWorld's Michael Major stopped by rehearsals to catch up with the company about the show's powerful subject matter, its continued relevance, and what makes this production especially exciting.

"Here There Are Blueberries is a detective story," explained Kaufman. "It's about this archivist in the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum who received this album, this mysterious album that supposedly were photographs of Auschwitz. [...] But when she opens the album, she realizes that they are photographs of Auschwitz, but they're photographs of the perpetrators, not of the victims."

The play follows the discovery of a mysterious collection of photographs depicting the everyday lives of Nazi officers at Auschwitz, raising unsettling questions about complicity, humanity, and how ordinary people become participants in extraordinary acts of cruelty.

The ensemble cast features Scott Barrow, Michelle Beck, two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, three-time OBIE Award winner Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Brandon Flynn, Tony Award nominee Montego Glover, and Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora. Understudies for the production are Jeanne Sakata, Anna Shafer, Marrick Smith and Grant James Varjas. As the company prepares to bring the story back to New York, its themes have taken on new significance.

"What I have found in working on this play is that every time we do it, people remark that it is more relevant than ever before," shared Cunningham. "You're going to look at these questions about how young people join fascist movements, and they are going to ring in your mind differently and with more presence today."

For audiences who experienced the play during its previous Off-Broadway run or national tour, the company believes the Broadway production will offer an entirely new perspective—not necessarily because the story has changed, but because the world around it has.

"Ultimately it's not so much that our production has changed, it's we who have changed and we're gonna meet it differently now here in 2026," Cunningham added. "The play asks questions about where we are in the world and how we navigate the world and that's different than it was two years ago."

Watch as the company discusses bringing Here There Are Blueberries to Broadway, welcoming new cast members, and the conversations they hope the play will inspire.

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