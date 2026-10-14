Jennifer Simard Reveals She Was in the Emergency Room ‘Hemorrhaging’ at End of DEATH BECOMES HER Run
The actress, who now stars in Broadway’s ‘Schmigadoon!,’ revealed she recently underwent ‘life-saving surgery.’
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Though Jennifer Simard completed her Tony Award-nominated turn as Helen Sharp in Death Becomes Her, she was quietly dealing with health issues before the show closed this summer.
After the musical played its final performance on June 28 at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, Simard — who was with the show for the entirety of its run — subtly revealed in a July 10 Instagram post that she underwent a hysterectomy and oophorectomy.
In an interview with People published Sunday, October 11, Simard explained that she spent “some time in the emergency room for some hemorrhaging” during the final weeks of Death Becomes Her.
Simard was dealing with uterine fibroids, which are growths of the uterus. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms can include heavy menstrual bleeding or painful periods, pelvic pressure or pain, trouble urinating, pain in the stomach area or lower back and more.
The actress said that she had 15 fibroids and had her uterus and ovaries removed on July 6, following Death Becomes Her’s closing performance.
“I’m very proud that I got to finish the show, but it took a lot of strength,” she said.
Calling it a “life-saving surgery,” Simard urged fans and theatergoers to “grant grace to stage performers” who need to take time off from their show because you may not know what they are privately dealing with.
The actress, who is now starring as Mildred Layton in Broadway’s Schmigadoon!, explained that there was “online chatter” regarding her absence from Death Becomes Her and people “didn’t know what I was suffering with.”
On the day Death Becomes Her played its final Broadway performance, Simard commemorated the moment on Instagram and implied that she was going to focus on herself.
“666 shows. 😈😇,” she captioned the post. “Despite its ominous reputation in pop culture, angel number 666 is actually a deeply loving and positive message. In numerology, it is a spiritual nudge to restore balance in your life, urging you to step away from material stress and refocus on your emotional and spiritual well-being.”
Simard recently stepped into Schmigadoon! to play the role of Mildred, which was originated on Broadway by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer and created by Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth for the AppleTV musical television series of the same name.
Schmigadoon! opened on Broadway on Monday, April 20, and tickets are currently on sale through April 2027 at The Nederlander Theatre (208 W. 41st Street).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
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