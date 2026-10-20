Ariana Madix Extends Run in JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Emmy Award nominee Ariana Madix will extend her run as Connie Francis in Just in Time on Broadway at the Circle in the Square Theatre due to popular demand. She will continue performances through Saturday, November 28, 2026.

“Ariana has been earning standing ovations nightly for her stunning performance as Connie Francis in Just in Time,” said producers Tom Kirdahy and Robert Ahrens. “We’re thrilled that this extension will give even more audiences the chance to see her incredible star power live on stage.”

Ariana Madix</a> Sing 'Ain't That a Shame' in <a class="bww-aff-link" href="/ticket-go.php?dest=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ticketmaster.com%2Fjust-in-time-ny-tickets%2Fartist%2F3357794%3Futm_medium%3Daffiliate%26utm_source%3D2299526-BroadwayWorld&show=335291&fromlink=2464792&regid=1&campaign=show" data-bww-dest="https://www.ticketmaster.com/just-in-time-ny-tickets/artist/3357794?utm_medium=affiliate&utm_source=2299526-BroadwayWorld" data-bww-campaign="show" data-bww-track="fromlink=2464792&clickedshow=335291&regid=1" rel="nofollow sponsored noopener">Just in Time</a> Rehearsal Footage" width="356">

Matthew Morrison and Tristen Buettel assume the roles of Bobby Darin and Sandra Dee, respectively, beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday, November 8. Beginning Tuesday, November 10, Tony Award nominee Nicholas Christopher will succeed Morrison as Bobby Darin, following his acclaimed performance in last season’s CHESS, while Sadie Dickerson returns as Sandra Dee for a limited three-week encore engagement. Whitney Leavitt will then return to Broadway as Sandra Dee for a limited six-week engagement from December 1, 2026, through January 10, 2027.

This fall, Just in Time has added Thursday matinee performances. The current playing schedule for Just in Time is as follows: Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, with matinees Wednesday and Saturday at 2pm, Thursday at 1pm and Sunday at 3pm. Tickets for Just in Time are now on sale for performances through Sunday, February 7, 2027. Tickets are available at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street) box office and at www.JustInTimeBroadway.com, starting at $69, with exclusive Night Club “Floor Seating” and “Banquette Seating” available for an up-close and personal experience.

Just in Time is the exhilarating new musical about Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Just in Time transports audiences into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” Discover the man behind the music who pushed back against the record labels to chart a new course for himself on the charts – a once-in-a-lifetime talent who knew his time was limited and was determined to make a splash before it was too late. Just in Time is the only musical of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits with a cast that currently includes Matthew Morrison (“Glee”), Ariana Madix (“Love Island”), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line) and Jaime Foord (Broadway debut).

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, and has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award-winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 11 Hrs 59 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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