Photos: First Look at Billy Crystal in 860 on Broadway
Crystal reflects on his family and his career in his new show—get a first look at him on stage.
Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, directed by Scott Ellis, is now playing at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Get a first look at Crystal on stage!
In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.
860 will feature original music and adaptations by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Tony Award-winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis.
Photo credit: Avery Brunkus
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