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Photos: First Look at Billy Crystal in 860 on Broadway

Crystal reflects on his family and his career in his new show—get a first look at him on stage.

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Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal’s new one man show, 860, directed by Scott Ellis, is now playing at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Get a first look at Crystal on stage!

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires which took his home, Billy reflects on his family and his career – the memories and moments that mattered the most, and how the power of laughter can overcome the most difficult of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck, and loss.

860 will feature original music and adaptations by Tony Award-winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony Award-winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony Award-winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Dan Moses Schreier, and video design by Tony Award-winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera. The Production Stage Manager is Davin De Santis.

Photo credit: Avery Brunkus

Get 860 Tickets From $101



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