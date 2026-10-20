Tilda Swinton to Make New York Stage Debut in MAN TO MAN Off-Broadway
The production will reunite Swinton with director Stephen Unwin and designer Bunny Christie for a limited eight-week engagement.
Academy Award winner Tilda Swinton will make her New York stage debut in Manfred Karge's Man to Man Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre beginning February 21, 2027. The production will play a strictly limited 8-week engagement, with an official opening night set for February 28, 2027. This revival reunites the multi-award-winning creative team, including director Stephen Unwin and designer Bunny Christie with translation by Anthony Vivis and revisions by Unwin, marking Swinton's return to the stage for the first time in four decades.
The production is now in performances at London's Royal Court Theatre where the run sold out in two hours and maintains a waitlist of over 30,000 people. Check out photos from the show's London run here. Man to Man will have limited runs in Scotland at the Traverse Theatre and in Germany with the Berliner Ensemble ahead of arriving in New York.
Pre-sale tickets for the Off-Broadway production go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21 at 10am ET, followed by a general on-sale on Thursday, October 22 at 10am ET. Tickets can be purchased at both the Man to Man website and the Lucille Lortel box office. Lortel member tickets are available.
In 1930s Germany, a woman puts on her dead husband's trousers and never takes them off. As the world around her changes, she endures war and dictatorship, hunger and humiliation – always fighting to stay alive. Forty years after she first brought the role to life, Tilda Swinton makes a long-awaited return to stage as Ella/Max in Manfred Karge's Man to Man - the role she originated in the acclaimed UK premiere at the Traverse Theatre, which first commissioned the original production in 1987 before it transferred in 1988 to the Royal Court.
The creative team for Man to Man includes Bunny Christie (Design), Ben Ormerod (Lighting Design), Elena Peña (Sound Design), and Matt Powell (Projection Design). Erin Gioia Albrecht serves as Production Stage Manager with General Management by NVK Inc. and Production Management by Brian Freeland.
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