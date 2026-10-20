Bryan Cranston, Jean Smart, Noah Wyle and More to Star in A CHRISTMAS CAROL Staged Reading

The Ed Asner Family Center will present A CHRISTMAS CAROL, performed and streamed live from the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, starring Bryan Cranston, Jean Smart, Noah Wyle and more on Thursday, December 17, 2026.

The reading will feature Bryan Cranston as Ebenezer Scrooge, Jean Smart as Ghost of Christmas Past, Noah Wyle as Fred, Connor Tomlinson as Bob Cratchit, and Tom Bergeron as Narrator, alongside Dorian Harewood, Clancy Brown, Samantha Sloyan, Tal Anderson, Chelsea Darnell, and Spencer Harte.

The special holiday reading will be directed by Victor Nelli, and feature live music and theatrical sound effects. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning October 24, and tickets will be available beginning October 25.