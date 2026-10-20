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Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press

Here There Are Blueberries will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement with previews beginning Monday, November 2, at the Barrymore Theatre.

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Here There Are Blueberries will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement with previews beginning Monday, November 2, at the Barrymore Theatre. Opening night is set for Monday, November 9. The run will end on Sunday, January 10, 2027. Ahead of the show's first performance, the cast and creative team met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The ensemble cast features (in alphabetical order) Scott Barrow (Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW, The Laramie Project Cycle), Michelle Beck (A Raisin in the Sun, Hurricane Diane), two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Assassins, Fun Home), three-time OBIE Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit), Delia Cunningham (national tours of Here There Are Blueberries and Ivo van Hove's A View from the Bridge), Brandon Flynn (Kowalski, “13 Reasons Why”), Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (An American Daughter, Memphis), and Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!; Fire Island). Understudies for the production are Jeanne Sakata, Anna Shafer, Marrick Smith and Grant James Varjas.

The play was devised by longtime company members Scott Barrow, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, Amy Marie Seidel, and the members of Tectonic Theater Project. Other Tectonic company members in the Broadway cast include Chalfant, Cunningham, Sakata, Shafer, and Smith.

Here There Are Blueberries begins with an extraordinary real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls.

Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 1 of 26


Scott Barrow, Montego Glover, Michelle Beck, Michael Cerveris, Delia Cunningham, Kathleen Chalfant, Brandon Flynn and Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 2 of 26


Michael Cerveris, Michelle Beck, Anna Shafer, Scott Barrow, Montego Glover, Marrick Smith, Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Jeanne Sakata, Grant James Varjas, Brandon Flynn and Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 3 of 26


Michelle Beck, Michael Cerveris, Anna Shafer, Scott Barrow, Co-Playwright/Director Moises Kaufman, Montego Glover, Marrick Smith, Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Co-Playwright Amanda Gronich, Jeanne Sakata, Grant James Varjas, Brandon Flynn and Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 4 of 26


Playwright/Director Moises Kaufman and Playwright Amanda Gronich

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 5 of 26


Matt Joslyn, Moises Kaufman, Amanda Gronich and Amy Marie Seidel

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 6 of 26


Grant James Varjas, Marrick Smith, Anna Shafer and Jeanne Sakata

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 7 of 26


Delia Cunningham

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 8 of 26


Montego Glover

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 9 of 26


Michelle Beck

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 10 of 26


Michael Cerveris

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 11 of 26


Scott Barrow

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 12 of 26


Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 13 of 26


Brandon Flynn

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 14 of 26


Kathleen Chalfant

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 15 of 26


Brandon Flynn and Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 16 of 26


Brandon Flynn, Montego Glover and Conrad Ricamora

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 17 of 26


Grant James Varjas

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 18 of 26


Jeanne Sakata

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 19 of 26


Anna Shafer

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 20 of 26


Marrick Smith

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 21 of 26


Montego Glover

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 22 of 26


Michael Cerveris and Kathleen Chalfant

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 23 of 26


Montego Glover and Michelle Beck

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 24 of 26


Moises Kaufman, Delia Cunningham and Amanda Gronich

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 25 of 26


Playwright/Director Moises Kaufman and Playwright Amanda Gronich

Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press — photo 26 of 26


Amy Marie Seidel, Michelle Beck, Michael Cerveris, Anna Shafer, Scott Barrow, Co-Playwright/Director Moises Kaufman, Montego Glover, Marrick Smith, Kathleen Chalfant, Delia Cunningham, Co-Playwright Amanda Gronich, Jeanne Sakata, Grant James Varjas, Matt Joslyn, Brandon Flynn and Conrad Ricamora

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