Photos: Michael Cerveris, Montego Glover, and the Cast of HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Meets the Press

Here There Are Blueberries will play a strictly limited 10-week engagement with previews beginning Monday, November 2, at the Barrymore Theatre. Opening night is set for Monday, November 9. The run will end on Sunday, January 10, 2027. Ahead of the show's first performance, the cast and creative team met the press and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The ensemble cast features (in alphabetical order) Scott Barrow (Here There Are Blueberries at NYTW, The Laramie Project Cycle), Michelle Beck (A Raisin in the Sun, Hurricane Diane), two-time Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris (Assassins, Fun Home), three-time OBIE Award winner Kathleen Chalfant (Angels in America, Wit), Delia Cunningham (national tours of Here There Are Blueberries and Ivo van Hove's A View from the Bridge), Brandon Flynn (Kowalski, “13 Reasons Why”), Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (An American Daughter, Memphis), and Tony Award nominee Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!; Fire Island). Understudies for the production are Jeanne Sakata, Anna Shafer, Marrick Smith and Grant James Varjas.

The play was devised by longtime company members Scott Barrow, Frances Uku, Grant James Varjas, Amy Marie Seidel, and the members of Tectonic Theater Project. Other Tectonic company members in the Broadway cast include Chalfant, Cunningham, Sakata, Shafer, and Smith.

Here There Are Blueberries begins with an extraordinary real-life mystery. In 2007, an album of Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. The photographs weren’t like any that had been seen before. As curators unraveled the truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls.

Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs – what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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