Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2024

Elf the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Photos: Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Three-time Tony Award Nominated star Sherie Rene Scott and Broadway star Nicholas Christopher are currently starring as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Get a first look at new production photos here! . (more...)

Michael McKean and More Join GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Additional casting has been set for the new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Tony & Olivier Award Winner Patrick Marber.. (more...)

Video: Ben Does the Spanish Panic with Choreo from ONCE UPON A MATTRESS

by Joey Mervis

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Listen: MOANA 2 Song 'Beyond' by Barlow & Bear Now Available

by Josh Sharpe

“Beyond,” the end credit track from the highly anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film and Disney Music Group Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, “Moana 2,” is available now. Listen to the song here!. (more...)

'Popular' Number Features Extended Ending in WICKED Movie

by Josh Sharpe

Glinda's iconic musical number has been given an update in the film adaptation. "Popular," sung by Glinda in Wicked, has been extended with key changes for Ariana Grande's rendition in the film.

André De Shields, Jordan Fisher & More to Star in TARTUFFE Industry Reading

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner André De Shields will star as the title character in an upcoming reading of Molière’s Tartuffe. Learn more about the upcoming reading and see who else is starring.. (more...)

Christian Borle, Norm Lewis & More to Perform in BROADWAY'S LEADING MEN PBS Concert

by Josh Sharpe

PBS and The American Pops Orchestra will present BROADWAY’S LEADING MEN: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION, a special concert event celebrating the unforgettable male characters and beloved songs that have defined musical theater throughout the decades. . (more...)

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Kyle Beltran Will Lead Reading of Adam Chanler-Berat's AFTER PETER

by Stephi Wild

Celia Keenan-Bolger and Kyle Beltran will lead a one-night-only reading of After Peter, a new play with music written by Adam Chanler-Berat, with music and lyrics by Grace McLean. . (more...)

Video: New WICKED Movie Promo Celebrates Broadway Fandom

by Josh Sharpe

A new Wicked movie promo is celebrating the fandom of the beloved Broadway musical-turned-big-screen blockbuster, which hits theaters in a couple of short weeks. The video continues to tease the musical's iconic songs like Popular, Defying Gravity and more. . (more...)

Video: HERCULES UK Star Luke Brady Sings 'Go the Distance'

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Luke Brady will play the title role in Hercules which begins next year in London's West End. Get a first look at the music video for 'Go the Distance' featuring Brady here! . (more...)

Video: Whoopi Goldberg Sings 'Tomorrow' from ANNIE on THE TONIGHT SHOW

by Josh Sharpe

Whoopi Goldberg is reminding audiences why Annie continues to be a beloved classic. The View host, who is playing the villainous Miss Hannigan in the New York production beginning in December, gave viewers a preview of the musical on a recent appearance to The Tonight Show. . (more...)

