Wake Up With BroadwayWorld November 8, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is November 8, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Photos: Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Michael McKean and More Join GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on Broadway
Video: Ben Does the Spanish Panic with Choreo from ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
Listen: MOANA 2 Song 'Beyond' by Barlow & Bear Now Available
by Josh Sharpe
“Beyond,” the end credit track from the highly anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film and Disney Music Group Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, “Moana 2,” is available now. Listen to the song here!. (more...)
'Popular' Number Features Extended Ending in WICKED Movie
by Josh Sharpe
Glinda's iconic musical number has been given an update in the film adaptation. "Popular," sung by Glinda in Wicked, has been extended with key changes for Ariana Grande's rendition in the film.
André De Shields, Jordan Fisher & More to Star in TARTUFFE Industry Reading
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner André De Shields will star as the title character in an upcoming reading of Molière’s Tartuffe. Learn more about the upcoming reading and see who else is starring.. (more...)
Christian Borle, Norm Lewis & More to Perform in BROADWAY'S LEADING MEN PBS Concert
by Josh Sharpe
PBS and The American Pops Orchestra will present BROADWAY’S LEADING MEN: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION, a special concert event celebrating the unforgettable male characters and beloved songs that have defined musical theater throughout the decades. . (more...)
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Kyle Beltran Will Lead Reading of Adam Chanler-Berat's AFTER PETER
by Stephi Wild
Celia Keenan-Bolger and Kyle Beltran will lead a one-night-only reading of After Peter, a new play with music written by Adam Chanler-Berat, with music and lyrics by Grace McLean. . (more...)
Video: New WICKED Movie Promo Celebrates Broadway Fandom
by Josh Sharpe
A new Wicked movie promo is celebrating the fandom of the beloved Broadway musical-turned-big-screen blockbuster, which hits theaters in a couple of short weeks. The video continues to tease the musical's iconic songs like Popular, Defying Gravity and more. . (more...)
Video: HERCULES UK Star Luke Brady Sings 'Go the Distance'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Luke Brady will play the title role in Hercules which begins next year in London's West End. Get a first look at the music video for 'Go the Distance' featuring Brady here! . (more...)
Video: Whoopi Goldberg Sings 'Tomorrow' from ANNIE on THE TONIGHT SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
Whoopi Goldberg is reminding audiences why Annie continues to be a beloved classic. The View host, who is playing the villainous Miss Hannigan in the New York production beginning in December, gave viewers a preview of the musical on a recent appearance to The Tonight Show. . (more...)
