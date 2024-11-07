Christian Borle, Norm Lewis & More to Perform in BROADWAY'S LEADING MEN PBS Concert

Filmed on February 3, 2024, at the historic Cramton Auditorium at Howard University, this tribute highlights Broadway’s profound impact on American arts and its enduring legacy. BROADWAY’S LEADING MEN: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Friday, November 29, 2024 ( check local listings ) and will be available for streaming with PBS Passport .

PBS and The American Pops Orchestra will present BROADWAY’S LEADING MEN: A MUSICAL CELEBRATION, a special concert event celebrating the unforgettable male characters and beloved songs that have defined musical theater throughout the decades.

BROADWAY’S LEADING MEN features a selection of beloved Broadway hits and brand-new arrangements crafted specifically for the PBS broadcast. This special promises to inspire audiences and remind them of musical theater’s powerful role in our cultural heritage.

The concert features an extraordinary lineup of acclaimed talent, including Christian Borle (Tony Award winner for Some Like It Hot!, Smash), Jacob Gutierrez (current star of Aladdin on Broadway), Christopher Jackson (Tony Award nominee, Hamilton; And Just Like That…) Telly Leung (recognized TV and Broadway artist, Warrior, Aladdin), Norm Lewis (Emmy, Tony and SAG Award nominee, Phantom, Les Misérables), Alexis Michelle (RuPaul's Drag Race, Dragnificent), Matthew Morrison (Golden Globe, Emmy, and Tony Award nominee, Glee, Light in the Piazza), Nic Rouleau (star of The Book of Mormon), André De Shields (Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner, Hadestown, Ain’t Misbehavin’), Paulo Szot (Tony Award winner, & Juliet, The Metropolitan Opera), and Luke Frazier (Wicked in Concert; United in Song).

The special will also include special appearances by Titus Burgess (multi-Emmy Award nominee, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Victor Garber (distinguished actor and Tony Award nominee, Deathtrap, Hello, Dolly!), Jared Grimes (Tony Award nominee, After Midnight), James Monroe Iglehart (Tony Award winner, Aladdin), and Liev Schreiber (Tony Award winner, True West).

Luke Frazier, Founder and Music Director of The American Pops Orchestra, expressed his excitement: “It’s a tremendous honor to celebrate the rich history and vibrant future of Broadway alongside such a diverse and talented group of artists. Collaborating with PBS on this project continues our shared mission of bringing outstanding musical performances to audiences nationwide.”

PBS has a proud history of supporting the arts and celebrating cultural milestones, making this tribute to Broadway’s leading men a fitting addition to its lineup. “We are excited to bring this special program to our viewers, highlighting Broadway’s enduring influence on our culture and community,” said Jerry Liwanag, Vice President of Fundraising Strategy & Programming at PBS.

The concert not only showcases iconic roles but also reflects the transformative power of Broadway. By celebrating diverse narratives, Broadway has shaped music, fashion, and even language, resonating with audiences across generations. APO and PBS aim to honor the artists who have brought these unforgettable characters to life, showcasing their contributions to the rich tapestry of American theater.

