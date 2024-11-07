Michael McKean and More Join GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Additional casting has been set for the new Broadway production of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize & Tony Award winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, directed by Tony & Olivier Award Winner Patrick Marber.

Joining the Broadway cast are Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean (Better Call Saul, This Is Spinal Tap, All The Way) as “George Aaronow“, Donald Webber Jr. (Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through The Cotton Patch) as “John Williamson”, Howard W. Overshown (The Lehman Trilogy, A Soldier’s Play) as “Baylen” and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello (Phil Spector, “Barry”) as “James Lingk” making his Broadway debut.

The new cast members join previously announced Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics ChoiceAward-Winner Kieran Culkin as “Richard Roma”, Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as “Shelly Levene”, who will be making his Broadway debut, and Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as “Dave Moss”, who will also be making his Broadway debut.

David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top.

The production is set to open on Broadway in the spring of 2025. The complete cast, exact dates, full design team, and Broadway theatre will be announced at a later date. Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold are the lead producers.