Photos: Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Three-time Tony Award Nominated star Sherie Rene Scott and Broadway star Nicholas Christopher are currently starring as Audrey and Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. Get a first look at new production photos here!
They are currently joined in the cast by Stephen DeRosa as Mushnik, James Carpinello as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Tiffany Renee Thompson as Ronnette, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Teddy Yudain, Johnny Newcomb, Jeff Sears, Camryn Hampton, Melissa Victor, Christine Wanda, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Zakiya Baptiste, and Michael Iannucci.
Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good.
Photo credit: Emilio Madrid
Sherie Rene Scott, Nicholas Christopher and Johnny Newcomb
Nicholas Christopher and Sherie Rene Scott
Sherie Rene Scott and Nicholas Christopher
Nicholas Christopher
