Listen: MOANA 2 Song 'Beyond' by Barlow & Bear Now Available

“Beyond,” the end credit track from the highly anticipated Walt Disney Animation Studios’ film and Disney Music Group Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, “Moana 2,” is available now. Written by Grammy® Award-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear (Barlow & Bear), “Beyond” perfectly encapsulates Moana’s fearless sense of adventure and connecting her island beyond its shores. Listen to the song below!

Barlow & Bear shared of “Beyond,” “During the process of writing this, we spoke to a lot of people who come from Oceania and the Polynesian Islands, and what rings true to all of them is their deep connection to their heritage and how they honor their ancestors. No matter how daunting this journey is to Moana, she can’t refuse it. It scares her but also exhilarates her because it’s a call from the ancestors. And the idea that the ocean connects us all is a very big part of Pacific Island culture and wayfinding culture.”

Added director Jason Hand, “It's incredibly emotional. When Auli‘i sang it, it really blew us away. We were all in tears listening to her.”

Added Auli‘i Cravalho, “’Beyond’ really impacted me as someone who feels deeply connected to my culture. It’s about going beyond what you’re capable of, beyond your comfort zone, and not doing it just for yourself, doing it for your people.”

The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack track list follows:

“Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va’ai Mai)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka “We’re Back” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Cast “Tuputupu (The Feast)” Performed by Te Vaka “Beyond” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foa‘i -Amiatu, Matatia Foa‘i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa‘i “Finding the Way” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka “What Could Be Better Than This?” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane “Get Lost” Performed by Awhimai Fraser “Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” Performed by Dwayne Johnson “Mana Vavau” Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa‘i, Rachel House “Beyond (Reprise)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “Nuku O Kaiga” Performed by Te Vaka “Finding The Way (Reprise)” Performed by Te Vaka “We Know The Way (Te Fenua te Malie)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Olivia Foa‘i, Opetaia Foa‘i, Te Vaka “Beyond (End Credit Version)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “We’re Back (Te Vaka Version)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka

The Moana Original Soundtrack has garnered over 20 Billion worldwide streams since its release in 2016 and featured the catchy earworm “You’re Welcome” and the power anthem “How Far I’ll Go.” “You’re Welcome” is performed by Dwayne Johnson, who voices “Maui” in the films, has been RIAA® certified 6 times platinum and is the most watched video on DisneyMusic VEVO with over 1.6 Billion views to date. “How Far I’ll Go” is performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, who voices Moana, has been RIAA® certified 7 times platinum and was nominated for an Oscar® Award and Golden Globe® Award for Best Original Song.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, Hualālai Chung, David Fane, Rose Matafeo, Awhimai Fraser, Gerald Ramsey, and Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda, who lends her voice to Moana’s adoring and adorable little sister, Simea. Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, “Moana 2” features music by Grammy® winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy® nominee Opetaia Foa‘i, and three-time Grammy® winner Mark Mancina. Jared Bush and Miller are writing the film, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson. “Moana 2” opens in theaters on Nov. 27, 2024.