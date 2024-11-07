Video: New WICKED Movie Promo Celebrates Broadway Fandom

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new Wicked movie promo is celebrating the fandom of the beloved Broadway musical-turned-big-screen blockbuster, which hits theaters in a couple of short weeks.

The video continues to tease the musical's iconic songs including Popular, The Wizard and I, What Is This Feeling? and Defying Gravity as well as moments between Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

Dancing Through Life, the animal band from the Ozdust Ballroom, and the bright colors of Emerald City are also on display in the new video, which is available to watch now.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, along with Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.