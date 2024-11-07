Video: Whoopi Goldberg Sings 'Tomorrow' from ANNIE on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Whoopi Goldberg is reminding audiences why Annie continues to be a beloved classic. The View host, who is playing the villainous Miss Hannigan in the New York production beginning in December, gave viewers a preview of the musical on a recent appearance to The Tonight Show.

"People keep saying to me, 'Why do you think Annie prevails?' the performer said. "And it's because we all want to believe the sun will come out tomorrow," she explained, launching into a rendition of the classic song performed by Annie herself in the musical. She continued to sing the familiar number and, before too long, was accompanied by host Jimmy Fallon and the audience as well.

Annie will play New York City in a limited engagement at The Theater at Madison Square Garden which runs from December 4, 2024 through January 5, 2025. The tour kicks off on November 12 in Chicago. Goldberg will join the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 through the end of the run.

ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way. The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC