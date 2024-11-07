Celia Keenan-Bolger and Kyle Beltran Will Lead Reading of Adam Chanler-Berat's AFTER PETER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celia Keenan-Bolger and Kyle Beltran will lead a one-night-only reading of After Peter, a new play with music written by Adam Chanler-Berat, with music and lyrics by Grace McLean. Directed by Tyler Thomas, After Peter will be held at CSC’s Lynn F. Angelson Theater on Monday December 9 at 7pm.

After Peter is the second installment of CSC’s Old Friends, New Classics series, following the successful sold-out presentation of Edge of the World with a book, music, and lyrics by Nick Blaemire and Tony Award nominee Ethan Slater. The series offers company-affiliated artists an opportunity to present their latest material. Old Friends, New Classics is generously supported by Matt Benjamin and Yeeta Yeger.

“We are thrilled to welcome Classic Stage Company alumnus Adam Chanler-Berat and fellow staple of NYC theater, Grace McLean, as part of our Old Friends, New Classics series at the Lynn F. Angelson Theater with their beautiful new play with music, After Peter.” Producing Artistic Director Jill Rafson says, “their moving show highlights the impact each and every one of our collaborators has on our work, and ultimately, our lives. CSC is honored to give our audience a sneak peek at what Adam and Grace have created."

After the sudden death of her collaborator, Jo goes on a quest for answers that may or may not help finish the piece they were working on together. Generations of artists speak to each other across the chasm of space and time in this living requiem about the intertwining of loss and the creative process, and the ways in which art hides and reveals us.