Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 9, 2025

Photos: Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Makes UK Premiere

by Stephi Wild

The National Theatre has released all new photos from the UK premiere of Here We Are, the final musical by the legendary Stephen Sondheim. Check out the photos here!. (more...)

Grenell Rebukes LES MISÉRABLES Cast & Lin-Manuel Miranda Over Political Boycotts at the Kennedy Center

by Joshua Wright

Richard Grenell, Trump-appointed Kennedy Center interim director, criticizes Les Mis performers and Lin-Manuel Miranda amid rising tensions between artists and the Trump-aligned arts institution. (more...)

Video: The Teen Critics Find an Empire State of Mind at HELL'S KITCHEN

by Joey Mervis

Curious what your teenager might think about some of Broadway's most beloved shows before you buy the tickets? BroadwayWorld's Teen Critics are here to help!

Storm Lever, Dillon Klena, and More Will Lead RENT at Cape Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

The Cape Playhouse will continue its summer season with the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT about the timeless struggles and aspirations of young artists searching for love and purpose.. (more...)

ROMY AND MICHELLE Musical Heads Off-Broadway This Fall

by A.A. Cristi

It’s time to lie about inventing Post-Its… again. The musical adaptation of the cult classic comedy Romy and Michelle is heading Off-Broadway this fall.. (more...)

MTI Launches Senior Collection, Developed for Older Performers

by Nicole Rosky

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International announced the official launch of Broadway Senior—a collection of musicals specifically developed for the needs and abilities of older adult performers. . (more...)

Lea Michele Discusses New Tour and Future Broadway Return in New Interview

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway's Lea Michele recently joined the hit podcast Therapuss, hosted by Jake Shane, to discuss her multifaceted career, including her new tour, Glee, and her return to Broadway in Funny Girl. Check out the full conversation here. . (more...)

Trump Nominates Mary Anne Carter to Lead National Endowment for the Arts Amid Agency Turmoil

by Joshua Wright

President Trump has nominated former chair Mary Anne Carter to lead the National Endowment for the Arts, as the agency faces budget threats and widespread grant terminations.. (more...)

Adam Pascal Will Direct Premiere of FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME – THE FOREIGNER MUSICAL

by Stephi Wild

The legendary rock band FOREIGNER will develop and stage the world premiere production of “Feels Like The First Time – The Foreigner Musical,' directed by Adam Pascal. Learn more here!. (more...)

