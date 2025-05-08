Storm Lever, Dillon Klena, and More Will Lead RENT at Cape Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Cape Playhouse will continue its summer season with the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT about the timeless struggles and aspirations of young artists searching for love and purpose. With book, music and lyrics by Jonathan Larson and direction and choreography by Chip Miller, RENT will run June 25 to July 12 at the historic Cape Playhouse in Dennis, MA.

The cast for RENT features Jordan Barrow (Wicked) as Benny; Ashley Blanchet (Frozen, Waitress) as Maureen; Tsilala Brock (Suffs) as Joanne; Terrance L. Johnson (Rent at MUNY) as Collins; Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill/National Tour) as Mark; Storm Lever (Six, The Donna Summer Musical) as Mimi; and Frankie Rodriguez (Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) as Angel. The cast also includes Gabe Cruz; Sarah Kleist; Olivia London; Jon Rodez; and Beda Spindola. The role of “Roger” to be announced at a later date.

Set in the East Village of New York City, RENT is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Pitting financial survival against creative freedom, a found family of artists fights the impending uncertainty of rent due, while living through the tragedy and hope of the bohemian New York underworld of the 1990s. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, RENT has become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

“Jonathan Larson's seminal rock opera RENT feels deeply urgent right now as we hold our loved ones tighter and closer,” said Director Chip Miller. “I feel so lucky to spend the summer with this material and these fantastic folks at the Cape Playhouse. The iconic melodies of RENT remind us to remember love as we fight to protect the most disenfranchised amongst us from oppressive and hateful forces.”