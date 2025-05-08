Lea Michele Discusses New Tour and Future Broadway Return in New Interview

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's Lea Michele recently joined the hit podcast Therapuss, hosted by Jake Shane, to discuss her multifaceted career, including her new tour, Glee, and her return to Broadway in Funny Girl.

Of her upcoming tour, she said, "It’s going to be my life from when I started working when I was 8 years old. We do Broadway stuff, and then we go into a little Glee memory lane, and then I’m going to do some songs from my album. But yes, I have a big Glee section because it was such an important part of my life."

She also revealed that she "definitely" sees herself back on Broadway in the future: "I didn't know where my career was going to go...and then Funny Girl came along and it really just reignited this passion that I have for Broadway," Michele shared. "To have the opportunity to come back would be unbelievable. But I don't know if anything will ever be as hard as Fanny Bryce."

Despite her love for performing, she also shared her struggles with stage fright. "I get terrible stage fright...Weirdly, I get more nervous for more intimate [performances]. Just recently, I sang at a birthday party with a hundred people, and all I had to do was sing Don’t Rain on My Parade and I felt like I was going to have a heart attack." Watch the full conversation below.

In her new tour, fans will be taken on a musical journey through Michele’s extraordinary career— from her early beginnings at age 8 starring as Cosette in Les Misérables to her iconic roles on stage and screen. Highlights will include selections from Les Misérables, Spring Awakening, Glee, and her return to Broadway as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Check out the full list of tour dates here.

About Lea Michele:

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for her iconic role as “Rachel Berry” on the critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series Glee. In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress – Comedy.

From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Her performance earned rave reviews and broke multiple box office records. Her success in this role led to her inclusion in Time 100’s Most Influential People of 2023. Michele also performed at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2023 Tony Awards, where she performed the iconic “Don’t Rain on My Parade”. In October 2023, Michele made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City as she performed some of her most beloved songs.

Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as “Young Cosette” in Les Misérables. She has since shared the stage with Broadway legends like Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Ragtime and Alfred Molina in the 20th-anniversary production of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as “Wendla” in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.

Beyond acting, Michele’s passion for music has defined her career. She has performed for the President and at the Super Bowl, released four albums, and toured worldwide.

In 2014, Michele became a bestselling author with her debut book, Brunette Ambition, followed by You First the next year. With over 10 million social media followers, she is also a prominent figure in fashion, beauty, and wellness.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas