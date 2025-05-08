ROMY AND MICHELE Musical Heads Off-Broadway This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s time to lie about inventing Post-Its… again. The musical adaptation of the cult classic comedy Romy and Michelle is heading Off-Broadway this fall.

According to new Equity casting notices, Romy and Michelle is set to begin previews at Stage 42 in October 2025, with an official opening night slated for October 28.

Based on the beloved 1997 film, Romy and Michelle features a book by screenwriter Robin Schiff, with music and lyrics by Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay (Orange Is the New Black), and direction by Rock of Ages Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi. Music supervision is by Keith Harrison Dworkin, with music direction by Sarah Pool Wilhem.

Equity Principal Audition (EPA) will be held this month at Pearl Studios. The production of Romy and Michele is currently seeking Equity actors for several principal roles, including best friends Romy White and Michelle Weinberger, nerd turned billionaire Sandy Frink, overachiever Toby Walters, and high school bully Christie Masters. The role of Heather Mooney, the cynical, chain-smoking businesswoman, has already been cast. Rehearsals begin in New York City on September 6, 2025

Romy and Michelle tells the story of two inseparable best friends whose plan to impress their former classmates at their high school reunion backfires in spectacular fashion—leading to glittery chaos, big laughs, and ultimately, a reaffirmation of the power of female friendship.