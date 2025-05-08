Photos: Sondheim's HERE WE ARE Makes UK Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has released all new photos from the UK premiere of Here We Are, the final musical by the legendary Stephen Sondheim. Check out the photos below!

Inspired by two of Luis Buñuel’s iconic films, Here We Are has a book by Tony Award-nominee David Ives (All in the Timing/Venus in Fur) and directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello (WICKED /Assassins). The UK premiere of Here We Are runs in the National Theatre’s Lyttelton theatre until 28 June 2025.

Full cast includes Edward Baker-Duly (Enselmble + Understudy Leo Brink + Man), Tracie Bennett (Woman), Alastair Brookshaw (Ensemble + Understudy Bishop + Paul Zimmer), Jack Butterworth (A Visitor + Ensemble + Understudy Soldier), Chumisa Dornford-May (Fritz), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Paul Zimmer), Richard Fleeshman (Soldier), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bishop), Cameron Johnson (Colonel), Rory Kinnear (Leo Brink), Jane Krakowski (Marianne Brink), Molly Lynch (Ensemble + Understudy Marianne Brink + Fritz), Amira Matthews (Ensemble + Understudy Claudia Bursik-Zimmer + Woman), Denis O’Hare (Man), Martha Plimpton (Claudia Bursik-Zimmer), Steven Serlin (Ensemble + Understudy Raffael Santello Di Santicci + Colonel + A Visitor) and Paulo Szot (Raffael Santello Di Santicci).

Leo and Marianne Brink have found the ideal spot to take their friends. With great reviews, impeccable service and an extensive menu it seems like nothing could go wrong. But after a series of strange events interrupt their meal, they soon realise they’ve bitten off more than they can chew.

Here We Are has a book by David Ives, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Director Joe Mantello is joined by set and costume designer David Zinn, choreographer Sam Pinkleton, orchestrations Jonathan Tunick, additional arrangements Alexander Gemignani, conductor Nigel Lilley, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Tom Gibbons, wigs, hair and make-up designers Robert Pickens and Katie Gell , casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG, dialect coach Caitlin Stegemoller, associate director Lily Dyble, associate set designer Tim McMath, associate costume designer Rachael Ryan, associate choreographer Billy Bustamante, associate conductor Cat Beveridge, associate lighting designer Craig Stelzenmuller and associate sound designer James Melling.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner