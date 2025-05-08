Grenell Rebukes LES MISÉRABLES Cast & Lin-Manuel Miranda Over Political Boycotts at the Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Richard Grenell, the interim director of the Kennedy Center appointed by President Donald Trump, has issued sharp criticism of performers and producers who have distanced themselves from the institution in response to Trump’s involvement.

Grenell’s latest comments follow reports that approximately a dozen cast members of the touring production of Les Misérables are planning to sit out a June 11 Kennedy Center performance expected to be attended by Trump. The cast was reportedly given the option to opt out of that performance.

In a statement first provided to Entertainment Weekly Grenell stated, "Any performer who isn’t professional enough to perform for patrons of all backgrounds, regardless of political affiliation, won’t be welcomed. In fact, we think it would be important to out those vapid and intolerant artists to ensure producers know who they shouldn’t hire — and that the public knows which shows have political litmus tests to sit in the audience."

Grenell added, "The Kennedy Center will no longer fund intolerance."

Earlier this week, Grenell criticized American Idol for inviting Lin-Manuel Miranda as a guest mentor for upcoming episodes airing May 11 and 12. In a post on X, Grenell wrote, “Shame on you, @AmericanIdol. Inviting @Lin_Manuel to be a mentor to young people 3 weeks after Lin pulled his show from the Kennedy Center because he can’t work with Republicans is an obvious move to support political intolerance.” He also tagged FCC commissioner Brendan Carr.

In March, the producers of Hamilton announced they were canceling a planned 2026 engagement at the Kennedy Center, citing what they called a "recent purge by the Trump Administration" of the institution’s professional staff and programming. "Given these recent actions, our show simply cannot, in good conscience, participate and be a part of this new culture that is being imposed on the Kennedy Center," said producer Jeffrey Seller at the time.