Trump Nominates Mary Anne Carter to Lead National Endowment for the Arts Amid Agency Turmoil

The New York Times reports that President Donald Trump has nominated Mary Anne Carter to once again lead the National Endowment for the Arts (N.E.A.), according to Senate records filed Tuesday. The move comes as the agency faces renewed calls for elimination under the administration’s proposed budget and amid internal upheaval following a wave of grant cancellations and resignations.

Carter previously served as chair of the N.E.A. during Trump’s first term, a period in which the agency withstood similar defunding efforts and ultimately saw its budget increase with bipartisan support in Congress.

“Mary Anne Carter will play a pivotal role in ushering in the Golden Age of American art and culture,” said Elizabeth Huston, a White House spokeswoman.

In a statement, Carter said, “It was a privilege to hold this position under President Trump’s previous administration and I am honored to be nominated again to lead the National Endowment for the Arts.”

A longtime policy adviser and founder of MAC Research, a public affairs consultancy, Carter served in Florida’s state government under then-Governor Rick Scott before joining the federal agency. She is currently a senior adviser at the endowment.

Speaking at a February event hosted by Americans for the Arts, Carter reflected on the role of arts education in her family, particularly in supporting her daughter with learning differences. “It seemed natural to go back there this time around,” she said. “I believe - and everyone in the agency believes - that every American in every corner of the nation should have access to arts programming.”