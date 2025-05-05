Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend!

Broadway Box Office Analysis- April 2025 + How Tony Nominations Might Affect May and Beyond

by Ben Waterhouse

The past month represented the strongest April grosses in Broadway history, with each week being well over the $40 million mark, and Easter week peaking at over $50 million. Several shows opened, bringing the total number conncurrently running shows on Broadway to 40, the highest mark since 2018. As ever, some of those 40 are doing much better than others.

REDWOOD Will Close on Broadway This Month

by Stephi Wild

Redwood, the new musical starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, will end its run on Broadway this month. Learn more about when you can catch the show here.

SUNSET BLVD Will Release Nichole Scherzinger Special Edition Vinyl

by Stephi Wild

To mark its seven Tony Award nominations, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd., currently playing at the St. James Theatre, will release a new, special edition of SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM, celebrating Nicole Scherzinger.

Listen: First Seven Songs Released From DEAD OUTLAW

by Stephi Wild

The first seven songs have been released from the seven-time Tony Award-nominated new musical Dead Outlaw, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. Listen here!

Idina Menzel Calls REDWOOD the 'Highlight of Her Career' After Closing Notice

by Michael Major

Idina Menzel is speaking out on Redwood's closing notice, labeling the Broadway musical as the 'highlight of her career.' She calls returning to the same theatre where she made her Broadway debut in Rent a 'dream come true.'

Roundup: DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More Celebrate Tony Nominations On Stage

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway community is still buzzing with excitement in the wake of yesterday's Tony Award nomination announcement. Several shows celebrated their nominations with on-stage speeches during the curtain call of last night's performance.

Video: Highlights of Eva Noblezada & Orville Peck in CABART AT THE KIT KAT CLUB

by Nicole Rosky

Watch in this video as country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada perform 'Money' and 'Mein Herr'.

Video: Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Reveal Broadway Roles That Got Away

by Michael Major

From a musical adaptation of Moonstruck to a Cirque du Soleil Annie Get Your Gun, watch Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Betty Buckley, Lea Salonga, Bebe Neuwirth, Andrea McCardle, and more reveal the 'Show That Got Away.'

Videos: Watch the Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER Perform on The TODAY Show

by Josh Sharpe

As The TODAY Show's Broadway Week comes to a close, the cast of the Tony-nominated musical Death Becomes Her visited the morning show plaza to perform a selection of musical numbers from the hit show. Watch them now!

