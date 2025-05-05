Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend!
Broadway Box Office Analysis- April 2025 + How Tony Nominations Might Affect May and Beyond
Video: Highlights of Eva Noblezada & Orville Peck in CABART AT THE KIT KAT CLUB
REDWOOD Will Close on Broadway This Month
SUNSET BLVD Will Release Nichole Scherzinger Special Edition Vinyl
by Stephi Wild
To mark its seven Tony Award nominations, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd., currently playing at the St. James Theatre, will release a new, special edition of SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM, celebrating Nicole Scherzinger.. (more...)
Listen: First Seven Songs Released From DEAD OUTLAW
by Stephi Wild
The first seven songs have been released from the seven-time Tony Award-nominated new musical Dead Outlaw, with music and lyrics by David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. Listen here!. (more...)
Idina Menzel Calls REDWOOD the 'Highlight of Her Career' After Closing Notice
by Michael Major
Idina Menzel is speaking out on Redwood's closing notice, labeling the Broadway musical as the 'highlight of her career.' She calls returning to the same theatre where she made her Broadway debut in Rent a 'dream come true.'. (more...)
Roundup: DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More Celebrate Tony Nominations On Stage
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway community is still buzzing with excitement in the wake of yesterday's Tony Award nomination announcement. Several shows celebrated their nominations with on-stage speeches during the curtain call of last night's performance.. (more...)
by Nicole Rosky
Watch in this video as country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada perform 'Money' and 'Mein Herr'.. (more...)
Video: Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Reveal Broadway Roles That Got Away
by Michael Major
From a musical adaptation of Moonstruck to a Cirque du Soleil Annie Get Your Gun, watch Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Betty Buckley, Lea Salonga, Bebe Neuwirth, Andrea McCardle, and more reveal the 'Show That Got Away.'. (more...)
Videos: Watch the Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER Perform on The TODAY Show
by Josh Sharpe
As The TODAY Show's Broadway Week comes to a close, the cast of the Tony-nominated musical Death Becomes Her visited the morning show plaza to perform a selection of musical numbers from the hit show. Watch them now!. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
