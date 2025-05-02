SUNSET BLVD Will Release Nichole Scherzinger Special Edition Vinyl

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To mark its seven Tony Award nominations, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Blvd., currently playing at the St. James Theatre, will release a new, special edition of SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM, celebrating Nicole Scherzinger, now nominated for the Tony for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, who is also an Olivier Award winner and GRAMMY Award nominee.

SUNSET BLVD: THE ALBUM (Nicole Scherzinger Edition) will be released on vinyl this summer and is available to pre-order today on The Other Songs label. To pre-order, visit: www.sunsetblvdalbum.com/

SUNSET BLVD: The Album (Nicole Scherzinger Edition) features exclusive imagery and photography celebrating Scherzinger's iconic portrayal of Norma Desmond. This recording of the multi-award winning Sunset Blvd., masterfully reimagined by newly minted three-time Tony Award nominated and multiple Olivier Award winning director Jamie Lloyd, was captured live on the stage at London's Savoy Theatre.

Sunset Blvd. has received seven Tony Awards nominations, making it the most nominated revival of the season.

Andrew Lloyd Webber said: “I am absolutely thrilled that Jamie's wonderful Sunset Blvd. has been so recognized at this year's Tony Awards. This is one of the finest productions of one of my shows that I have ever seen. I am thrilled for Jamie, Nicole, Tom, and the entire team who made it possible.”

Jamie Lloyd said, “I'm overwhelmed about the news of our seven nominations, and am honoured to have been nominated for Best Director. Obviously, my first calls were to Nicole, Tom, Andrew, Jack and Adam to congratulate them as we celebrated with The Jamie Lloyd Company team. It's hard to believe we have devoted two years of our lives to this production, and I can't imagine doing any of this without our remarkable company and everyone at the St. James Theatre. Sunset Blvd. has quite literally changed my life.

I want to express my gratitude to the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League, and to the entire Broadway community, who have welcomed us with open arms. New York is my second home, and this community constantly inspires me — it gives us all “new ways to dream”. It's a remarkable day to be a Broadway theatre artist and I congratulate all of the nominees. I look forward to celebrating in person very soon.”

Featuring Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award nominee Nicole Scherzinger, Olivier Award winner and Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominee Tom Francis, Olivier Award nominee Grace Hodgett Young, and Olivier Award winner David Thaxton, Sunset Blvd.'s debut in London, won seven Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Nicole Scherzinger for Best Actress in a Musical and Tom Francis for Best Actor in a Musical.

Written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton, the album was produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jamie Lloyd, Lee McCutcheon, Adam Fisher, and Alan Williams mixed in Dolby Atmos, spatial audio. It features “With One Look,” “As If We Never Said Goodbye,” “The Perfect Year,” and the iconic title song.

ABOUT SUNSET BLVD.

Jamie Lloyd's extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic Sunset Blvd., which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season.

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can't sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and captivating relationship leads to disaster. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Blvd. focuses the lens on the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and puts their intoxicating need for fame and adoration in stark close-up.