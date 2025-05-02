 tracking pixel
TONY AWARDS NOMINATIONS - THE FULL LIST!
Videos: Watch the Cast of DEATH BECOMES HER Perform on The TODAY Show

The Tony-nominated musical has just been extended through April 5, 2026.

By: May. 02, 2025
As The TODAY Show's Broadway Week comes to a close, the cast of the Tony-nominated musical Death Becomes Her visited the morning show plaza to perform a selection of musical numbers from the hit show. 

Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, Josh Lamon, Michelle Williams, and more all joined the stage for performances of "Tell Me, Ernest," and "If You Want Perfection. Ahead of her performance, Williams noted that this musical version of the 1992 film takes the "amazing movie" and doesn't completely recreate it but "makes it something new for the stage"

Having received 10 Tony Award nominations, Death Becomes Her was just extended, now playing through Sunday, April 5, 2026, at the Lunt-Fontanne. It is the most nominated show of the year, also receiving 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award Nominations, 5 Drama Desk Award Nominations, 4 Drama Leage Award Nominations, and 2 Chita Rivera Award Nominations.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.  After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. Life’s a bitch and then you die. Or not!

Death Becomes Her features direction and choreography by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli, a book by Marco Pennette, and an original score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and stars Tony Award nominees Megan Hilty (Madeline Ashton), Jennifer Simard (Helen Sharp), Christopher Sieber (Ernest Menville), and Grammy® Award winner Michelle Williams (Violet Van Horn) with Taurean Everett (Chagall) and Josh Lamon (Stefan). The cast also features Marija AbneyLauren CelentanoSarita ColonKaleigh CroninNatalie Charle EllisMichael GraceffaNeil HaskellKolton KrouseSarah MeahlDee RoscioliXimone RoseSir Brock WarrenBud WeberRyan WorsingWarren YangKyle BrownLakota KnuckleJohanna MoiseAmy Quanbeck.






