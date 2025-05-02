Video: Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Reveal Broadway Roles That Got Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Lea Salonga, Betty Buckley, and more Broadway icons have revealed their Broadway roles that got away. From a musical adaptation of Moonstruck to a Cirque du Soleil Annie Get Your Gun, watch these stars reveal the "Show That Got Away" to Vulture.

Idina Menzel discussed a musical adaptation of Moonstruck, based on the iconic 1987 film starring Cher.

"It had such an Italian operatic feel to it. I tried to get it going a couple times and then it didn't happen and then I aged out of it," she laughed.

Lin-Manuel Miranda shared his experience working on a star-studded reading of a Mike Nichols-directed play by John Patrick Shanley.

"I was in a room with Don Cheadle and Michael Shannon and nothing ever came of it.

But I got to be directed by Mike Nichols for a day and it was thrilling. It was like one of those dream come true days and then it was gone and you go on with the rest of your life."

Lea Salonga revealed that she was supposed to do a workshop of an unnamed musical with a book by John Widman, that starred Santino Fontana and Judy Kuhn. Although she got Covid and was unable to participate, she regrets not being able to work with Kuhn, a fellow Disney princess.

Betty Buckley revealed that she had pitched a "Cirque du Soleil version" of Annie Get Your Gun. As an authentic Texas cowgirl, she felt like she was right for the part, although nothing came of her pitch.

"For some reason that show eluded me. You know, I'm a real cowgirl, I ride horses. I live in Texas on a ranch. I always thought I should play Annie Oakley. I had an idea for doing a stadium version, like a Cirque du Soleil version, recreate the Wild West show. So I pitched it to some amazing producer at that point, but they didn't quite get it."

Original Annie, Andrea McCardle, told the story of how she almost starred as Nancy in Oliver.

"It's a role that I've loved and have like sweated my entire life, the role of Nancy in Oliver," she revealed. "When Cameron brought it back with Jonathan Price and we went over to see the London production ... I have always had a soft spot for the Lionel Bart's Oliver, always."

McCardle went on to tell the story of meeting a young Cameron Mackintosh while doing Annie in London.

"There was this little boy, this sweet looking little boy who said 'I'm actually going to be a producer someday.' And I was like, 'Oh, that's nice.' Guess who it was? Cameron Mackintosh."

Tony-winner Bebe Neuwirth shared a look inside the workshop of a musical called 13 Days to Broadway (Formerly 10) by Cy Coleman.

"It was about a show dying a terrible death out of town. It was based on their real life experiences of a show dying a terrible death out of town was hilarious. That's what happened. We were spared a horrible death out of town or in town. But we had a wonderful workshop also."

She also mentioned the "phenomenal" musical Kicks, which featured music by Alan Menken.

