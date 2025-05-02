Roundup: DEATH BECOMES HER, MAYBE HAPPY ENDING, and More Celebrate Tony Nominations On Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway community is still buzzing with excitement in the wake of yesterday's Tony Award nomination announcement. Following the news, several shows celebrated their nominations with on-stage speeches during the curtain call of last night's performance.

Curtain call speeches were given from members of the cast and creative teams of Death Becomes Her, Maybe Happy Ending, Dead Outlaw, and more.

Check out a roundup of the videos below and don't miss the full list of 2025 Tony Award nominations here.

Death Becomes Her

Maybe Happy Ending

Dead Outlaw

John Proctor is the Villain

BOOP!