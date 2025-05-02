REDWOOD Will Close on Broadway This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redwood, the new musical starring Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, will end its run on Broadway on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The show, written and directed by Tony Award-nominee Tina Landau, with music by Kate Diaz, and lyrics by Diaz and Landau, began previews at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on January 24, 2025 and opened on February 13, 2025. At closing, it will have played 127 performances, including 17 preview performances.

“While we had of course hoped for a longer run, we're incredibly grateful to have been able to tell this beautiful story for the time we've been given," producers Eva Price and Caroline Kaplan said. “Redwood has been a labor of love since the very beginning of this process, and we are immensely proud of the incredible work our cast, crew, and creative team have wholeheartedly poured into this production. The themes of connection and community have really resonated with audiences, and we’ll take that with us long after the show closes on Broadway.”

Throughout its time on Broadway, Redwood partnered with several organizations to help raise awareness and funds to support the themes depicted in the show. Through these partnerships, the show helped raise more than $2,000,000 for these social impact organizations, including $1,500,000 for Save the Redwoods League, $250,000 for A BroaderWay, $180,000 for Broadway Cares and $40,000 for Julia Butterfly Hill’s nonprofit Circle of Life. In addition, through a collaboration with Redwood Empire Whiskey, more than 400 trees were planted in the month of April and separately, more than 50 Redwood trees were planted at the Gateway to Big Basin Redwoods State Park in honor of the show’s cast and crew.

Redwood is the New York Times Critic’s Pick where the power of nature meets the force of Broadway. Following a heart-breaking loss, one woman’s journey into a Redwood forest leads her to find catharsis in ways she never imagined, where a chance encounter and a leap of faith will change her life forever.

In addition to Menzel, the cast of Redwood includes Tony Award nominee De’Adre Aziza (Passing Strange), Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen) and Khaila Wilcoxon (SIX), with Daniel Brackett (Aladdin), John Hemphill (Dear Evan Hansen), Veronica Otim (& Juliet) and Jessica Phillips (Dear Evan Hansen).

The creative team for Redwood includes Jason Ardizzone-West (Scenic Design), Hana S. Kim (Video Design), Toni-Leslie James (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Jonathan Deans (Sound Design), Matthew Armentrout (Wig Design), Melecio Estrella, BANDALOOP (Vertical Movement/Vertical Choreography), Jennifer Weber (Dream Choreography), Tom Kitt (Music Supervision), and Haley Bennett (Associate Music Supervision), with Orchestrations and Arrangements by Kate Diaz and Music Direction by Julie McBride. Kenneth Ferrone is Associate Director and Casting is by The Telsey Office/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

Redwood - A New Musical (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will be released digitally on May 13, 2025 and is available for pre-save here. The physical CD of the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Redwood - A New Musical is set to arrive on June 13th, followed by the vinyl release on July 25th - both are available for preorder now.