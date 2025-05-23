Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris Will Lead ART on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris will lead Yasmina Reza's ART on Broadway. We have all of the details here!. (more...)

2025 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City

by Stephi Wild

BroadwayWorld is bringing you a roundup of all of the Tony Awards viewing parties that will be taking place across New York City this weekend. Learn more here!. (more...)

Gideon Glick Launches LGBTQ+ New Play Incubator, Blue Roses Project

by Stephi Wild

Tony-nominated actor Gideon Glick has launched an LGBTQ+ not-for-profit theater initiative, alongside producer-director James Will McBride. Learn more here.. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty, and More Set For This Week's Ham4Ham

by Stephi Wild

Cast members from Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Dead Outlaw, and Oh, Mary! will be performing at today's Ham4Ham outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.. (more...)

SCHMIGADOON! Musical Gets NYC Reading

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway Video and No Guarantees Productions are presenting a New York City reading of Schmigadoon! We have all of the details here!.. (more...)

Raúl Esparza and More Join Theatre Aspen's MY FAIR LADY In Concert

by Stephi Wild

Joining the previously announced Julie Benko, four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley and Anne L. Nathan will join the company of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady in Concert.. (more...)

Video: Aaron Tveit Sings National Anthem for Knicks Vs. Pacers Game

by Joshua Wright

Watch Aaron Tveit's National Anthem performance before the New York Knicks faced the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!