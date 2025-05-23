Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Michael Mayer-Directed CHESS To Open On Broadway In Fall 2025
Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris Will Lead ART on Broadway
Video: Laura Donnelly Looks Back on the Challenge of Her Dual (Tony Nominated ) Roles
2025 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you a roundup of all of the Tony Awards viewing parties that will be taking place across New York City this weekend. Learn more here!. (more...)
Gideon Glick Launches LGBTQ+ New Play Incubator, Blue Roses Project
by Stephi Wild
Tony-nominated actor Gideon Glick has launched an LGBTQ+ not-for-profit theater initiative, alongside producer-director James Will McBride. Learn more here.. (more...)
Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty, and More Set For This Week's Ham4Ham
by Stephi Wild
Cast members from Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Dead Outlaw, and Oh, Mary! will be performing at today's Ham4Ham outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.. (more...)
SCHMIGADOON! Musical Gets NYC Reading
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway Video and No Guarantees Productions are presenting a New York City reading of Schmigadoon! We have all of the details here!.. (more...)
Raúl Esparza and More Join Theatre Aspen's MY FAIR LADY In Concert
by Stephi Wild
Joining the previously announced Julie Benko, four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley and Anne L. Nathan will join the company of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady in Concert.. (more...)
Video: Aaron Tveit Sings National Anthem for Knicks Vs. Pacers Game
by Joshua Wright
Watch Aaron Tveit's National Anthem performance before the New York Knicks faced the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
