Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 23, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

May. 23, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image
Michael Mayer-Directed CHESS To Open On Broadway In Fall 2025
by A.A. Cristi
The long-rumored Broadway revival of Chess is officially moving forward. A series of newly released Equity casting notices confirm that the cult-favorite musical will return to Broadway in Fall 2025 in a production directed by Tony Award-winner, Michael Mayer (Funny Girl, Spring Awakening).


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

Bobby Cannavale, James Corden & Neil Patrick Harris Will Lead ART on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky
Bobby Cannavale, Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner James Corden and Tony Award winner and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris  will lead Yasmina Reza's ART on Broadway. We have all of the details here!. (more...)


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

Video: Laura Donnelly Looks Back on the Challenge of Her Dual (Tony Nominated ) Roles
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
It's been eight months since Laura Donnelly began performances on Broadway in The Hills of California, and she's taking a beat now to look back on her incredible journey with the play. A Tony nomination will do that! She picked up her second nomination for her performance, and her second in collaboration with director Sam Mendes and her husband, Jez Butterworth.

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

2025 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld is bringing you a roundup of all of the Tony Awards viewing parties that will be taking place across New York City this weekend. Learn more here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

Gideon Glick Launches LGBTQ+ New Play Incubator, Blue Roses Project
by Stephi Wild
Tony-nominated actor Gideon Glick has launched an LGBTQ+ not-for-profit theater initiative, alongside producer-director James Will McBride. Learn more here.. (more...)

Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty, and More Set For This Week's Ham4Ham
by Stephi Wild
Cast members from Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Dead Outlaw, and Oh, Mary! will be performing at today's Ham4Ham outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

SCHMIGADOON! Musical Gets NYC Reading
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway Video and No Guarantees Productions are presenting a New York City reading of Schmigadoon! We have all of the details here!.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

Raúl Esparza and More Join Theatre Aspen's MY FAIR LADY In Concert
by Stephi Wild
Joining the previously announced Julie Benko, four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza, Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley and Anne L. Nathan will join the company of Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady in Concert.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

Video: Aaron Tveit Sings National Anthem for Knicks Vs. Pacers Game
by Joshua Wright
Watch Aaron Tveit's National Anthem performance before the New York Knicks faced the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 23, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"And what it all comes down to--
is that no one's really got it figured out just yet."

- Jagged Little Pill
