Video: Laura Donnelly Looks Back on the Challenge of Her Dual (Tony Nominated ) Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's been eight months since Laura Donnelly began performances on Broadway in The Hills of California, and she's taking a beat now to look back on her incredible journey with the play. A Tony nomination will do that! She picked up her second nomination for her performance, and her second in collaboration with director Sam Mendes and her husband, Jez Butterworth.

Donnelley got to play not one but two complex characters- the domineering show mother, Veronica, and her elusive daughter, Joan. Figuring the two women out was no walk in the park.

"For the Broadway run, this was the hardest and scariest thing I've ever done. We had a huge rewrite of Act III and I had to create an entirely new version of Joan. I've never been so petrified in my life and I've never professionally doubted myself so much. I felt so far out of my depth," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "To have gone through the whole process... professionally this feels like the peek for me.

"When I found out that we had so many nominations, it took my breath away," she continued. "It can be a so easy to feel like you're not a part of all of it when you're out for the season. We all know that famously the memory span can be brief. We closed before Christmas! To find out that we really stayed with people and had a real effect is so gratifying. It really puts the loveliest full stuff on the whole experience."

Watch as she tells us more about her incredible experience in The Hills of California as she gets ready for Tonys Sunday!