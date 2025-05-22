SCHMIGADOON! Musical Gets NYC Reading

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway Video and No Guarantees Productions today presented a New York City reading of Schmigadoon!, which had its world premiere earlier this year at the Kennedy Center.

Tony Award winner Christopher Gattell directs and choreographs the new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Emmy winner and Grammy Award nominee Cinco Paul.

The reading starred two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner and Sara Chase as Melissa Gimble, New York doctors who go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life. They are joined by Christopher Fitzgerald, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Brad Oscar, Pearl Sun, Donna Lynne Champlin, and more.

The Apple TV+ series on which the musical is based starred Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key with Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Fred Armisen, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski and Ann Harada.