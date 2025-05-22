Jeremy Jordan, Megan Hilty, and More Set For This Week's Ham4Ham

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cast members from Death Becomes Her, Floyd Collins, Dead Outlaw, and Oh, Mary! will be performing at today's Ham4Ham outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre, according to a post on Instagram from Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Ham4Ham, the free performance to promote the Hamilton $10 ticket lottery, returned earlier this month to honor of the tenth anniversary of Hamilton.

This week's performance will take place on Friday, May 23, at 4pm.

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation.

Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.