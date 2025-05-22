2025 Tony Awards Viewing Parties in New York City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway's biggest night, The Tony Awards, is set to take place on June 8. If you're looking for a place to enjoy the ceremony with other Broadway superfans, look no further! BroadwayWorld is bringing you a roundup of all of the Tony Awards viewing parties that will be taking place across New York City this weekend.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City next month. Hosted by Tony, Emmy, and GRAMMY Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on Sunday, June 8, 2025 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.*.

The Annual Tony Awards Viewing Party to Benefit 54 Below

Come to 54 Below and celebrate theater’s most glamorous event at the venue's annual American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards Viewing Party to Benefit 54 Below.

Portion of the proceeds from this evening will go towards 54 Below’s Ticket Subsidy Program, allowing us to open our doors to an economically diverse audience of all ages and backgrounds.

Come out and watch the ceremony on large screens and enjoy a specially curated dinner as you cheer on your favorite nominees and predict the winners.

Back by popular demand, all guests will be provided with ballots to fill out their Tony Award Winning predictions with a chance to win a number of prizes which will be announced later in the evening. Commercial break mini games and challenges will follow as the night progresses. The night will be hosted by 54 Below’s very own Macon Prickett.

Your tax-deductible donation includes a specially curated three-course dinner and a welcome glass of wine.

Location: 54 Below, 254 W 54th St. Cellar, NYC 10019

Tickets: $125-$325

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Seth Rudetsky's 5th Annual Tony Awards Watch Party & Livestream

Seth Rudetsky hosts a LIVE watch party for the 78th Annual Tony Awards! Enter his 'living room' to celebrate Broadway's best for the 4th year in a row. There are prizes, tony voting ballots and more! (The Triad serves both food and drink).

Watch along with Seth Rudetsky and friends, and win prizes!

You can also Livestream the event from anywhere in the world by clicking on the 'LIVESTREAM' option. *Please note that you must have your own way of watching the Tony Awards Telecast on CBS from home to watch along with Seth.



The livestream also has some special prize giveaways (Tickets to Broadway, Off Broadway and more)! The livestream begins at roughly 6:15pm. A link will be sent out to you 30 minutes prior to the start time.

Location: Triad Theater, 158 West 72nd Street New York, NY 10023

Tickets: Are currently sold out for in-person options. Livestream tickets are still available.

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Tony Awards Watch Party 2025 at The Green Room 42

Come celebrate the 2025 Tony Awards at The Green Room 42 with a viewing and a show hosted none other than Ben Cameron. Enjoy watching the Tonys on the big screen, with trivia games during the commercial breaks, and delicious food and drink.

Ben Cameron is a 3x Broadway veteran having appeared in the original casts of Wicked (listen to track #2, you may hear a familiar voice) and Footloose. He has appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald, State Fair, Fame, The Who’s Tommy and Footloose. Since hanging up his dance belt Ben has become one of Broadway’s most beloved personalities. He is the creator and host of the long running variety show Broadway Sessions (2018 MAC Award), Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com, Broadway Sessions Beach Party on Fire Island, and the hit podcast talk show THE BROADWAY CAST w/IHEART RADIO Broadway!

Location: The Green Room 42, 570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036

Tickets: $17-$37

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

The 2025 Tony Awards Viewing Party at Brooklyn Art Haus

Get ready to celebrate Broadway's biggest night surrounded by fellow theater enthusiasts. Enjoy the glitz and glamour of the awards show on a big screen while mingling with other fans. This in-person event promises to be a night to remember, filled with excitement, laughter, and maybe even a few tears. Don't miss out on this unforgettable evening at Brooklyn Art Haus!

The 2025 Tony Awards at Brookyln Art Haus is hosted by comedian and personality Sloan Brettholtz and friends. Enjoy dinner and drinks at The MOUTH as well as in-theater bar and dining through the experience.

Happy Hour is from 4-6pm daily. All ages welcome.

Location: Brooklyn Art Haus, 24 Marcy Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11211

Tickets: $12.51

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Tony Awards Watch Party at QED

Join in for the 2025 Tony Awards streamed live at QED. There's no better way to watch the Tonys than surrounded by your fellow thespians and theatre enthusiasts!

Ballots can be filled at the beginning of the evening. Prizes will be given for best ballot. Musical theatre sing-alongs and Tonys trivia will take place during commercial breaks

The event is hosted by QED owner and lifelong theatre-lover Hannah Lieberman.

Location: QED, 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria, NY 11105

Tickets: $12, $3 off when you buy in advance

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

OH, TONY!: A Tony Awards Watch Party

Join comedians and theater nerds Orli Matlow and Schuyler Robinson for the holiest night of the year: the Tony Awards!

Will Audra beat her own record? Will Maybe Happy Ending have its happy ending, maybe or will one of the musicals about a corpse reign supreme?

This party will have ballots, running commentary, and a costume contest with prizes for the best Broadway season-inspired lewks.

Location: Crystal Lake Brooklyn, 647 Grand Street Brooklyn, NY 11211

Tickets: Free

Learn more here.

Tony Awards Cocktail Countdown

Begin your legendary evening celebrating the best of Broadway with an elegant cocktail reception, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM EST hosted by theater royalty. This exclusive pre party conveniently located just steps from Radio City will be the ultimate way to kick-off Broadway’s Biggest Night.

The event will host 2 hours of premium open bar, gourmet food stations, and appearances by Broadway legends who can speak to the excitement and preparation of being nominated, winning and performing at a Tony Awards.

VIP Ticket option includes reserved seating, drink service, plus specialized talent meet/greet and photo opportunity.

Location: The Capital Grille, 120 West 51st Street New York, NY 10020

Tickets: $300-$400

Learn more and purchase tickets here.